Victoria Beckham looks exactly like son Romeo in childhood throwback This is adorable!

Victoria Beckham bears a striking resemblance to her children, and in one particular throwback photo that she shared to social media, the fashion designer looked so much like her 19-year-old son Romeo!

The star's fans couldn't believe the similarity when she posted the picture earlier this year. The sweet snap showed the former Spice Girl hugging her mum Jackie Adams, wearing an adorable pastel striped top and a white necklace.

MORE: David Beckham melts hearts with sweet throwback snap of daughter Harper

The youngster flashed a beaming smile, looking worlds away from her glamorous Posh Spice image in the special memory. Mum Jackie placed a protective arm around her daughter as the pair posed at a family event.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Victoria Beckham films sweetest video of daughter Harper

Victoria captioned the photo in her trademark way, penning: "Kisses @jackie.adams," and adding some love hearts.

READ: Harper Beckham is mum Victoria's double in plush matching outfits

The amazing throwback cemented the incredible resemblance between VB and her children. As well as Romeo, she and her husband David Beckham also share Brooklyn, 23, Cruz, 17, and of course little Harper, 11.

Victoria shared a throwback photo from her childhood

But it was plain to see it was her model son who really is her double these days! The Beckham genes are certainly strong.

Victoria previously revealed how "proud" she is of her three boys, offering a rare insight into her experience of motherhood.

The resemblance to son Romeo was plain to see

Speaking to photographer Alexi Lubimorski for his YouTube series, the fashion designer said: "I feel really proud of our boys because they are turning out to be really good men.

"They work really hard and they're kind, and being kind is key. I think everybody should be kind – there are so many horrible things going on in the world."

Victoria pictured with a young Romeo

Despite running a successful global fashion and beauty brand, the star confessed there was nothing more important to her than her children.

RELATED: David Beckham shares intimate glimpse into family time

"Being a mum is the most important job in the world," she added. "I love what I do professionally and I take it very seriously but there is nothing more serious than having children." Aww!

<

Like this story? Sign up to the HELLO! Family Hub newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.