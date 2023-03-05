Pregnant Janette Manrara is a total goddess in spellbinding bump-revealing dress The Strictly Come Dancing star is expecting her first baby with husband Aljaz Skorjanec

Strictly Come Dancing star Janette Manrara may have given up the sparkles of the ballroom when she left the show to become a presenter on It Takes Two, but it doesn't mean she's lost her love for a glittering fashion moment.

Taking to Instagram on Sunday evening, the pregnant star showed off her latest look with fans. Dazzling in an embellished ballgown, the mother-to-be looked radiant as she rocked a glamorous strapless dress adorned with an ornate golden print. Complete with a sweetheart neckline, elegant opera gloves and a bump-revealing fit, Janette's scene-stealing look proved she's a baby mama with serious style.

The Strictly star brought the glamour in a studded golden dress

The dancing star styles her brunette tresses in a sleek straightened style, lighting up IG as she posed with her hands cradling her baby bump.

"We dressed up last night," wrote Janette, sharing her look to support her husband Aljaz Skorjanec as he performed at Donahey's Dancing with the Stars weekend.

"That bump. You look beautiful! Pregnancy suits you!!!" gushed a doting fan in the comments of her post, while another added: "What a sweet photo!! You look beautiful!" A third fan agreed: "Awww cute!!! You looked stunning."

Taking to Instagram before the show on Saturday, Janette explained why she wouldn't be dancing in the show this year. Watch her explanation in the clip below…

"Obviously being pregnant I'm not able to really dance and do full-on big show lifts and everything like I normally do, so we hired some help…

"There they are! Tonight's performers, Katya and Aljaz rehearsing for the performance tonight. I love both of them. She's one of my best friends in the whole wide world, and he's my husband, so I'm going to enjoy the two of them dancing together!"

The couple were over the moon with their pregnancy news

Janette and Aljaz chose to share their joyous pregnancy news exclusively with HELLO! earlier this year. Opening up about their surprise when Janette fell pregnant naturally despite preparing for months to start IVF treatment, the couple revealed they are "beside themself" to be becoming parents.

Aljaz said: "I feel like I've been thinking and dreaming about that moment for so long. We were preparing for IVF mentally and physically and then it was just a relief to finally have that positive test. I have so much respect for any parent that goes through IVF, not just for what it puts them through physically but mentally too."

