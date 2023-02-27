Pregnant Janette Manrara confirms secret move with Strictly's Aljaz Skorjanec The Strictly lovebirds revealed they have secretly relocated to Cheshire just days after confirming their intention to move

Janette Manrara and Aljaz Skorjanec have confirmed they have left London behind ahead of the arrival of their first child.

The Strictly Come Dancing duo, who shared details about their baby joy and IVF journey in an exclusive interview with HELLO!, have relocated to Cheshire so they can be closer to fellow professional dancer Gorka Marquez and his fiancée Gemma Atkinson. Find out how the lovebirds are feeling about becoming first-time parents and their big move in our chat below…

Janette casually revealed the news of their house move while sharing a video of her epic final workout session at her London gym.

The super fit star explained: "This was my last session in person with @charlotte.melville before I moved (not last week, the week before. Last week was crazy with work and the move). Going to really miss everyone at @pinnaclefhclub. We did 3 days of training this week. Really wanted to get her while I could. Working out and moving is still very important to me while pregnant.

Janette and Aljaz secretly moved house last week

"Not just for my physical health, (it reduces back pain, bloating, and constipation to exercise while pregnant) and to watch the baby weight (which I am embracing fully and loving because it means I’m healthy and so is the baby), but most importantly for my mental health.

"Working out while pregnant is beneficial for a better night sleep, and, as it does when you’re not pregnant, releases all those feel good hormones that genuinely makes us happy.

It Takes Two star Janette revealed they had left their London home behind

"My body is changing daily and I’ve moved house so staying on top of my mental health to cope with all the big changes is crucial. Also, continuing to exercise through the pregnancy means I will hopefully get back into the swing of tougher training easier when the baby comes instead of having to start from scratch all over again.

"The key is to keep moving for myself and for the baby, even if it is much simpler and slower movements, with much lighter weights. Want the baby to know one day we were working out together, even when they were in mummy’s belly."

The couple will be close to Gemma Atkinson (pictured) and her growing family

Janette was inundated with messages thanking her for her educational post and revealing they would miss her at the gym. "Inspirational as always, we’re going or miss you here too," one wrote.

Another friend posted: "Going to be missed @jmanrara absolute pleasure to have you training at the club! Wishing you, hubby and bump all the best with everything! Hopefully get to see you soon!"

The move has come around seriously quickly for Janette and Aljaz, who had only just confirmed they are leaving their London flat imminently to put down roots in Cheshire.

Aljaz and Janette have left London behind

"It's something both of us have craved for a while," Alijaz told us. "The pace of life in London is too fast and we couldn't see us functioning here as a family. It’s so green up north, it reminds me of Slovenia."

Their new Stricly star neighbours will be over the moon, too. Gemma, who is also currently expecting a baby, had the best reaction to Janette's pregnancy shoot reveal, and no doubt their children will be incredibly close as they grow up together.

The stars filmed lots of content in their London home, including workouts in their modern lounge and revealing where they keep the precious Strictly trophy, so we hope to see lots of lovely updates from inside their new Cheshire abode.

