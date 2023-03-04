Pregnant Janette Manrara displays blossoming bump in major house move update The It Takes Two host used to be a professional dancer on Strictly Come Dancing…

Janette Manrara has been delighting followers with updates since announcing the happy news that she and Aljaz Skojanec, are expecting their first child together, and on Friday, she sported a tiny sports bra for another fabulous post.

Not only are the former Strictly Come Dancing professionals, awaiting their little one's arrival, but they also upped and moved out of London last week and Janette, 39, shared how she was coping with the unpacking in the video below…

In the video, Janette opted to wear pink tracksuit bottoms and a black sportbra, as she happily chatted away to the camera and revealed she was about to get into the "nitty gritty" of unpacking her clothes.

During the clip she also confessed: "How Aljaz and I lived in a two bedroom flat with all these clothes is beyond me, it's some kind of magic trick how we did it, because gosh!

"Do you know what the good thing about moving is, it's a good chance to do a big clear out I'm gonna 'Marie Kondo' it, if it doesn't bring me joy I'm going to give it to charity! But wow, this is a task - wish me luck!"

Despite the gruelling chore ahead of her, Janette was positively glowing in the candid update as she showed off her flawless makeup free face.

The happy couple moved to be closer to their friends

The star and her adoring beau Aljaz exclusively opened up to HELLO! about their big move to Cheshire and explained it's so they can be closer to fellow professional dancer Gorka Marquez and his fiancée Gemma Atkinson.

"It will be so nice to have Uncle Gorka and Auntie Gemma nearby," says Janette.

"It's something both of us have craved for a while," admitted Alijaz. "The pace of life in London is too fast and we couldn’t see us functioning here as a family. It's so green up north, it reminds me of Slovenia."

