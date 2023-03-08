Jason Sudeikis opens up about what co-parenting with Olivia Wilde is really like The Ted Lasso creator and Don't Worry Darling director share two kids

Olivia Wilde and Jason Sudeikis are putting the drama behind them – but who could ever forget Don't Worry Darling at the Venice Film Festival? – and prioritizing what is truly most important, their kids.

The couple had two children together over the span of their nine-year relationship, Otis Alexander, eight, and Daisy Josephine, six. Though they never married, the couple first started dating in 2011, and got engaged in 2013. They split in 2020, and shortly after, the Book Smart director started dating her DWD co-star Harry Styles, though they too split at the end of 2022.

Now, though Jason and Olivia had been surrounded with rumors of animosity between the two and custody battles over their kids, the Ted Lasso creator has put any rumors of ill-will to rest.

Speaking with Entertainment Tonight, the actor opened up about how he and his ex are co-parenting, and prioritizing setting a good example for their two kids.

The actor has been away from his family's homebase of Los Angeles while filming the upcoming third season of his critically-acclaimed Apple TV+ show, and when asked if Otis and Daisy understood how hard he has been working on the series, he said: "I don't know if they know how hard, they know how often."

He added that they have been witness to how much fun he has had working on Ted Lasso, explaining: "They know Brendan [Hunt] and Joe [Kelly] real well, and so they see how much we hang out, and laugh and enjoy each other's company, that any of us get the opportunity to find a job where you have so much fun doing it."

At the height of the DWD drama, Olivia was reportedly served legal papers from Jason while she spoke on stage about her film

Jason then added: "If that's the example that myself and Olivia provide for them, then I'm happy about that. It doesn't have to be in this business necessarily, but if they find -– Daisy wants to be about ten different things."

On the show, the former SNL member also has a kid he has to co-parent, and he explained that knowing what it's like from experience was crucial for him to star as Ted Lasso. He said: "I don't think I ever could have portrayed a parent, me personally, effectively in a way that I would have believed until becoming one."

The actress' relationships with both Jason and Harry were the talk of the town during the Venice Film Festival

Not too long ago, at the end of January, Jason and Olivia put the fact that they remain on good terms on full display, as the two were photographed in Los Angeles together seemingly in good spirits, captured walking around a parking lot chatting amicably.

Their meet-up even turned subtly affectionate at one point, and the two were also photographed in an embrace as they said their goodbyes.

