Kelly Clarkson's net worth is worlds apart from her ex-husband's

Kelly Clarkson, who has been a boldfaced name for over two decades since winning American Idol in 2002, has earned a pretty penny throughout the course of her music and now television career.

However both her personal life and her finances were thrust into the spotlight amid her divorce from Brandon Blackstock and accompanying child support and alimony battles.

The singer and talk show host, 40, has an estimated net worth of $50 million, while her husband, a talent manager – and Reba McEntire's former stepson – has a reported net worth of ten to twelve million. Brandon, 46, pointed out this discrepancy when requesting spousal support from his ex-wife.

The former couple – who tied the knot in 2013 and share two children together, River Rose, eight, and Remington Alexander, six – began the process of their divorce in 2020. But Brandon challenged the singer on various fronts, including property rights, and they didn't finalize the split until 2022.

Part of their legal battles was over Kelly's Montana ranch, which is under her name; after she filed for divorce, Brandon insisted he wanted to leave the entertainment industry and become a full-time rancher.

When Kelly host announced she planned to sell the ranch, Brandon fought against it, insisting that he needed the sprawling property for his ranching business.

Kelly and Brandon started dating in 2011

In August 2021, a judge ruled that if he planned to work on the property and gain profit from it, he would be responsible for the costs of maintaining it, which Us Weekly lists as approximately $81,000 per month.

That staggering sum is still less than Kelly's legally mandated payments to Brandon, which include $115,000 each month in spousal support until January 2024.

Brandon has two other kids, Savannah and Seth, from a previous marriage

He also receives $45,601 a month in child support, even though the singer has primary custody of their two children, while he spends one weekend a month with them.

