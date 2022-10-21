Jason Sudeikis' ex shades Olivia Wilde with same salad dressing recipe Keeley Hazell shared the same book excerpt—with some additional annotations

Jason Sudeikis' ex-girlfriend Keeley Hazell appeared to be stirring the pot—or in this case the salad bowl—when she posted the same "special" salad dressing recipe that Olivia Wilde posted on Instagram earlier this week.

Keeley, 36, took to her Instagram Stories on Thursday, October 20, to post the specific pages from Nora Ephron's book Heartburn that contain the ingredients for the infamous vinaigrette the Ted Lasso star, 47, reportedly had a meltdown over when he found Olivia, 38, preparing it with a salad for her now-boyfriend Harry Styles.

The English model, who split from Jason in May 2022 after nearly a year of dating, underlined the following excerpt from the 1983 autobiographical novel: "Vera said: 'Why do you feel you have to turn everything into a story?'"

"So I told her why: Because if I tell the story, I control the version. Because if I tell the story, I can make you laugh, and I would rather have you laugh at me than feel sorry for me. Because if I tell the story, it doesn't hurt as much. Because if I tell the story, I can get on with it."

Keeley Hazell and Jason Sudeikis were first linked in February 2021

The recipe that launched countless memes is found further down on the same page.

Keeley underlined several sentences on the same page as the salad dressing recipe

Earlier this week, Jason and Olivia's former nanny claimed to the Daily Mail that the Saturday Night Live alum was so distraught about the House actress preparing a salad for the One Direction singer, 28, in November 2020 that he threw himself under her car in an attempt to stop her from leaving their home.

The couple—who began dating in 2011, got engaged in 2013 and share two children, Otis, 8, and Daisy, 5—split days after the argument and Olivia was seen holding hands with Harry at a wedding just two months later. Both Jason and the Booksmart director slammed their ex-employee and quickly shut down her claims about their split, releasing a joint statement earlier this week.

"As parents, it is incredibly upsetting to learn that a former nanny of our two young children would choose to make such false and scurrilous accusations about us publicly," they said. "Her now 18-month-long campaign of harassing us, as well as loved ones, close friends and colleagues, has reached its unfortunate apex," they continued. "We will continue to focus on raising and protecting our children with the sincere hope that she will now choose to leave our family alone."

