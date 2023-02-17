Olivia Wilde and Jason Sudeikis' rarely-seen children are front and center for special tribute The Don't Worry Darling actress' tribute subtly refers to her beloved children

Olivia Wilde and her ex-partner Jason Sudeikis tend to keep their children, Otis, eight, and Daisy, six, away from the limelight, but Olivia paid tribute to her kids in a special way recently.

The Don't Worry Darling director and actress has a new tattoo dedicated to her children inked onto her arm, with tattoo artist Dr. Woo sharing a snap of her for the first time on Instagram on Thursday.

Alongside a snap of Olivia's forearms, complete with constellations tattoos, Dr. Woo wrote: "Completing the balance, adding to the story for Olivia."

Oliva Wilde's tattoos are tributes to her children

It is thought that the constellation symbolizes Libra, her daughter Daisy's zodiac sign, alongside a hummingbird and the Taurus constellation for her son Otis, a tattoo she originally got back in 2018.

Clearly pleased with her new ink, Olivia reshared the post on her own page, writing: "Running out of arms."

Her fans loved her latest design too, commenting: "Beautiful tattoos for a beautiful spirit," and: "Beautiful design. I love the intricacies of both arms, very complementary of each other."

The 38-year-old gave fans another glimpse of Daisy in late January, sharing that the youngster takes after her tattooed mom.

Olivia Wilde's daughter Daisy wore a temporary tattoo

Olivia took to Instagram to share a sweet snap of her six-year-old mini me tending to their garden, and in the same spot Olivia has her ink, Daisy's arm had a temporary tattoo across it. Like mother like daughter!

