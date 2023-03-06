Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes face difficult moment in their relationship as they mourn devastating death of crisis manager Howard Bragman was a titan of the public relations industry

Amy Robach and T.J Holmes have already in the early stages of their relationship gone through multiple hurdles, their romance having started as an affair, facing the highly-publicized aftermath of them coupling up, and their dismissal from Good Morning America as a result.

Now they have just dealt with another difficult moment in their relationship, mourning the loss of a dear friend.

The couple were reported by Variety to have attended the memorial service for Howard Bragman, an "architect of modern public relations," and LGBTQIA rights advocate.

The late crisis manager and PR guru passed away on February 11th aged 66 after a battle with acute monocytic leukemia.

He was a titan within the public relations industry for multiple decades, co-founding the firm Bragman Nyman Cafarelli (BNC), which subsequently merged with PMK, and later he also founded Fifteen Minutes PR as well as LaBrea Media.

"My dear old friend for the last 30 years passed away tonight. RIP Howard Bragman. LBGT warrior. Gentle giant. Wicked humor. Love you eternally. See you on the other side," his friend John Duran tweeted at the time.

In 2009, the late PR expert wrote a book about how to get recognition

Howard knew a thing or two about the damage control Amy and T.J. needed in the wake of their scandal, and not only did he have clients such as Monica Lewinsky, Chaz Bono, and Wendy Williams, but he also helped celebrities who had kept their sexual orientation a secret "come out," at a time when doing so would have cost them their career.

His celebration of life took place at a "packed" private North Hollywood Park in Los Angeles on Sunday, March 5th.

Amy and TJ have been spotted in Los Angeles on multiple occasions since leaving GMA

According to Variety, aside from the former GMA hosts, other guests in attendance were Stevie Wonders, Lizzy Caplan, Melissa Rivers, Judy Garland's daughter Lorna Luft, and more.

Howard married his husband Mike Maimone earlier in 2023, and per The Hollywood Reporter, he is survived by him as well as his brother Alan, and his nieces and nephews Adam, David, Lizzy, Ben and Julie.

