10 of the sweetest photos of Tom Daley and Dustin Lance Black with son Robbie

Tom Daley and husband Dustin Lance Black welcomed son Robbie into their lives in 2018, and have doted on the four-year-old ever since.

The couple have both taken the decision not to share Robbie's face online, but that doesn't mean that the youngster hasn't appeared on their social media feeds, with the couple sharing with fans how Robbie has grown over the years.

Robbie has a strong bond with both of his dads, but sometimes has to spend time away from them, especially with Tom often travelling when it comes to his Olympic training. In the clip below, you can see how Robbie adorably reacted when he reunited with Tom following the diver's Olympic success.

Scroll on to see some of Tom and Dustin's sweetest moments with their young son.

Tom introduced his young son to the sport he loves in 2021, taking him all the way to the top of a 10m diving platform. But Robbie seemed to scare his father when he quipped that it was only a "little bit" high. Perhaps Robbie will take up diving in the future!

Tom loves his knitting, and sweetly made him and Robbie matching cardigans as they headed out on a chilly day. Our hearts are melting!

Dustin and Robbie get plenty of time together, and in this heart-melting snap Robbie gives his dad a kiss on the cheek.

Robbie gets double the love on Father's Day, and Tom and Dustin showered him with kisses back in 2020.

Robbie has a lot of hobbies, including painting, and proud dad Tom was happy to show off his young man's artwork.

If Robbie doesn't get into sports or painting, the youngster might follow a life of cooking, as this snap showing him and Tom baking shows.

Tom quickly introduced his son to the world of water, sharing this snap in 2019 of Robbie's first experience in a swimming pool.

Robbie will no doubt lead a rainbow-filled life with his two dads, and just look at these incredible outfits. We're in love.

Like father, like son! Here Tom and Robbie have a small nap after a no doubt thrilling day.

Christmas is a magical moment for any family, and this sweet moment saw Tom and Robbie reunited after some time apart. Aww!

