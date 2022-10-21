Jamie Oliver melts hearts with gorgeous photo of sons on mystery adventure The Naked Chef star is a dad-of-five

Jamie Oliver melted the hearts of his followers on Friday, as he shared a gorgeous photo of his sons during their summer holidays.

Although the October half-term is just beginning, the celebrity chef reminisced about warmer times, sharing a photo of his sons, Buddy and River, as they joined their dad as they walked through a field that had been dotted with hay bales. While Buddy stood away from his father, River had remained close, and wrapped his arms around his famous dad.

The trio all had huge smiles on their faces, with River in a bright green jumper and Buddy wearing one in a more muted shade.

"#Throwback to Summer," Jamie posted, adding a pair of yellow heart emojis to the end of his post.

Fans loved the gorgeous snapshot into the family's summer holiday, with a couple of them noting the resemblance between Jamie and his boys.

One said: "Gorgeous. Boys......like their Dad!" and a second agreed: "Little boy who looks like his daddy and a boy who looks just like his momma."

Jamie shared a photo from a family trip during the summer

Others just loved the family photo, as one enthused: "Gorgeous boys the youngest is always cheeky in any family."

Another added: "You have such a lovely family!" and a third posted: "Beautiful boys and father too."

Alongside his sons, Jamie is also a dad to daughters Poppy, Daisy and Petal, sharing his five children with wife Jools Oliver.

Jamie is very close with his sons

As the children prepared to return to school last month, Jools shared a black-and-white photo of the family all together and penned an emotional note.

"Time to officially say goodbye to the summer, thank you kids you really made this one extra special for so many reasons," she shared.

"The bags are packed and by the door the shoes are polished and the uniform is all laid out in their rooms. Just finished little notes to put in their bags am shattered!!! Looking forward to having my morning coffee in peace but will miss those little familiar voices everywhere I go," she wrote.

Jools finished her tender message by adding: "Can feel Autumn in the air ready to embrace the cosy season! Thank you little family."

