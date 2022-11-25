Boris Johnson's lookalike son makes rare appearance as he meets Santa in adorable photos The former Prime Minister shares Wilfred with wife Carrie

Boris Johnson and wife Carrie are proud parents to son Wilfred and daughter Romy, and on Friday Carrie took Wilfred on an amazing adventure.

WOW: Boris Johnson's wife Carrie takes part in 'bake off' - and you won't believe it

The duo headed for a Santa's workshop in Anya Hindmarch and the two-year-old looked to have a delightful time as he played in the fake snow and even got to meet Father Christmas! Carrie ensured that Wilfred's face was hidden from the cameras – though he was certainly rocking his dad's mop – as the youngster was awestruck by the festive surroundings.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Relive when Boris and Carrie Johnson announced the birth of their son

In one photo, he even received a gift from Father Christmas – we wonder what's inside it!

PHOTOS: Carrie Johnson wears high street dress and Princess Kate's handbag at Queen's funeral

FASHION: Carrie Johnson waves goodbye to Number 10 in movie star dress

Carrie kept her caption short, as she wrote: "Thank you @anyahindmarch for bringing the magic," and finished it off with a magic wand emoji.

Fans were quick to share their love in the comments, as one said: "So sweet, Christmas is so magical!" and a second added: "This is just too cute, I miss this," and a third shared: "Dear little chap."

Wilfed got to meet Santa

Others noted the resemblance between Wilfred and his father, as one penned: "Just love his hair, little Bozza," and another commented: "Aww, the beautiful mop of blonde hair."

INSIDE: Boris Johnson and wife Carrie's epic wedding party at 1,500-acre estate

READ: Boris Johnson and wife Carrie's newborn baby recovering from illness - report

Carrie has been making sure that Wilfred has plenty of memories from this Christmas, and earlier this month they headed to the Winter Wonderland.

The youngster made memories to last a lifetime

In one photo, the two-year-old was on a merry-go-round as he sat atop a model motorcycle, while the second one saw her embracing her young son on a different merry-go-round.

On this occasion, the pair had sat atop a leopard, and Carrie covered her young son's face with a location sticker for the Winter Wonderland.

Both had made sure to wrap up warm for their day out, with Carrie in a festive jumper with skinny jeans while Wilfred had a very warm coat that was covered in rainbow-coloured balls.

Like this story? Sign up to the HELLO! Family Hub newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.