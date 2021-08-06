Tom Daley and Dustin Lance Black discussed wedding after one week

Tom Daley and his husband Dustin Lance Black are the perfect example of love at first sight! The Olympic diver and screenwriter needed no time to consider whether their relationship was going to last, revealing they had already discussed some huge milestones within the first week.

The pair reportedly met at a mutual friends' dinner in Los Angeles in 2013 and soon began dating. Shortly after, Tom revealed he had a boyfriend on his YouTube channel.

He explained to The Guardian in 2018 that their relationship developed very quickly. "It was a real love-at-first-sight thing. But then I had to come back to England so we were just talking on the phone or WhatsApp or whatever. Then he came over eight weeks later.

"The first night, I took him to meet my friends and said: ‘This is my boyfriend.’ The next night we went on our first date. The next night he asked me to be his boyfriend.

"The night after that, after a couple of lychee martinis, he told me he loved me. He extended his trip, we were already talking about babies and weddings. So that was in the first week. It was weird. But now it’s five years later …”

The couple met in 2013

Tom and Dustin – who now share son Robbie – got married on 6 May 2017 in a romantic ceremony on the grounds of Bovey Castle in Devon. Two days after their nuptials, the couple took to social media to share their amazing wedding photographs, which were taken by professional photographer Andy Mac.

Tom and Dustin on their wedding day in 2017

One of the beautiful photos captures a jam-packed aisle of guests sat together cheering and waving. The Tokyo 2020 Olympics star wrote: "On 6th May 2017, I married the love of my life @dlanceblack. We shared the day with 120 of our closest friends and family, from Texarkana to Plymouth! Thank you to everyone who made this weekend the most special weekend of our lives!"

