James Corden makes appearance with rarely-seen children during NBA match

James Corden hasn't been keeping the highest profile since he confirmed that The Late Late Show would be coming to an end, but he made an appearance with his two eldest children at an NBA match.

The father-of-three treated Max, 11, and Carey, eight, by taking them out to see the Los Angeles Lakers play the Los Angeles Clippers, and it appears the trio had a fabulous time. All three were seen smiling during the game, with Max and Carey even breaking out into an adorable dance during a timeout.

Ahead of the game, Max was pictured holding a basketball as he sat alongside his father, while other photos showed doting dad James pointing things out to his kids.

The family unit were all impeccably styled with James rocking a burgundy jacket and jeans, while daughter Carey had on a black wool sweater with matching pants.

Max had an eye-catching ensemble with a brightly colored wool sweater and pair of corduroy pants, while also having his nails beautifully painted with blacks and blues.

Max and Carey improvised a dance routine during the game

James will also no doubt have introduced Max and Carey to some of his sporting icons as the comedian was seen posing with sports agent Rich Paul alongside NBA star Dwayne Wade and actor Corey Gamble.

Alongside Max and Carey, James is also the father to daughter Charlotte, five, and he shares his three children with wife Julia Carey.

James is a father-of-three

The star was catapulted into fame due to his starring role in British comedy series Gavin & Stacey, but he has admitted in the past that he had concerns about his children following him into the world of showbusiness.

"I do feel like there is a strong chance that certainly one of our children will want to seek a life in performing arts," he told The Los Angeles Times. "But I don't know that we need to kick that off now.

"I see little evidence that being thrust onto television as a minor is necessarily good for your perspective."

