Dick and Angel Strawbridge share adorable family photo to mark major milestone

Dick and Angel Strawbridge are celebrating a major milestone! Taking to Instagram on Thursday, the Escape to the Chateau stars revealed that they've completed their official theatre and book signing tour of Australia and New Zealand after a whirlwind six weeks. Commemorating the moment with a sweet family photo, Dick and Angel couldn't have looked happier as they posed with their two children Arthur and Dorothy.

It was back in February that the family waved goodbye to their idyllic home – The Château de la Motte-Husson in France – and began their tour, which commenced in Perth. A new adventure for the family following the final series of Escape to the Chateau, it's the first time the Strawbridge's have ever visited Australia and New Zealand. In the clip below, the couple spoke about what it was like filming the emotional finale of Escape to the Chateau.

After sharing their adorable family photo on Instagram, Angel and Dick were quickly inundated with comments from fans. “One of the best shows I’ve been to, enjoyed every moment, thank you,” wrote one. “We loved your show in Brisbane and we hope you’ve had a wonderful holiday down under!” added another. Meanwhile, a third commented: “Hope to see you back in Aus again one day.”

Angel and Dick Strawbridge are celebrating the end of their successful tour in Australia and New Zealand

In an exclusive interview with HELLO! Angel previously revealed how important it is for herself and Dick to spend plenty of time with their children in between working. “My path was always driven by business and that defined a large part of me,” she explained, “But when I fell pregnant with Arthur, Dick and I knew that I would want to create a world where we worked from home so that we could be around the children every day.

“This has worked, and seeing Arthur and Dorothy happy, open, generous and kind makes our hearts sing (said the biased mummy!)"

Angel told HELLO! that once they've returned to their chateau in France, they're hoping to carry on with renovations

As for the family's upcoming plans, once they've returned to the chateau, Angel and Dick are hoping to carry on with renovations. "We would like to get to a stage where all our windows are replaced! It's a massive undertaking," Angel explained. "We started at the end of last year and it's the final big job. Once it's done, it means the Chateau should never be a burden for Arthur and Dorothy."

