Why Dick and Angel Strawbridge have delayed their return to the chateau The Escape to the Chateau stars are currently in Australia

Dick and Angel Strawbridge are currently on their Dare to do It tour in Australia, along with their children Arthur and Dorothy, but here's why the Escape to the Chateau family have delayed their return to France…

There have been new tour dates added to their stint, to allow the family to have two nights at the Canberra Theatre – meaning their tour will end on 9 March.

It is not clear if the Strawbridges will be heading straight back to their iconic chateau home or if they will take some time for sightseeing and relaxing after their busy schedule.

The family are currently on tour

The couple even spent Valentine's Day evening on stage together, appearing at the QPAC Concert Hall on 14 February.

One of their loyal fans shared a quick snap of the beautiful theatre, writing: "Saw Dick and Angel & family tonight. Happy Valentine's Day to me. Great show."

It has been a nice distraction for the family who were emotional when their hit show came to an end...

WATCH: Dick and Angel Strawbridge speak about their emotional goodbye

Loading the player...

Before the family departed down under, Dick's eldest son James gave his dad a sweet video call to say goodbye – and he shared a screenshot on social media of the moment.

James' photo showed his father sitting in an office space at the chateau with fan pictures pinned up on the wall.

"Have fun in Australia! @strawbridge.dick X x x," James wrote alongside the smiling snap.

Although we're sure the trip has been endless fun, there is nothing quite like home comforts and it's likely the family can't wait to get back to the chateau.

The Strawbridges are returning home soon

Their incredible home is not only a family residence but it can also be hired out for weddings – can you imagine saying 'I do' at Château de la Motte-Husson?!

Although fans might be disappointed that they won't be back on screens for a new series of Escape to the Chateau but there is another show in the making.

The couple are set to front a new travel programme, Escape to the Chateau: Secret France.

