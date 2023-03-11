Al Roker looks so small in photos with his towering son The Today weatherman shares his youngest child with wife Deborah Roberts

Al Roker is currently enjoying a tropical reunion with his son, Nick - who appears to be getting taller by the day.

The popular meteorogolist shared several images from his time away with his youngest child and wife, Deborah Roberts, and fans couldn't get over his stature.

In all the photos Nick, 20, towered over his famous dad as he held him tight, showing off their special bond.

WATCH: The heartwarming moment Al Roker's son, Nick, receives incredible news

Loading the player...

Al also posted a photo from the same location in Puerto Rico, eight years ago and compared it to today and the difference was startling.

"Really not much difference when Nick and I were here in 2014 and today, right? #thenandnow #pollypocketdad," he captioned the then-and-now post.

MORE: Al Roker pens emotional message to son Nick following family visit

MORE: Today Show star Al Roker shares thoughts on Prince Harry following eviction from Frogmore Cottage

Fans commented: "Did somebody get taller or did somebody get shorter??" and said the difference was "3ft".

Al shared a then-and-now set of photos and amazed fans with the difference

Others asked: "How tall is Nick?" and one quipped: "No matter, he will always look up to you."

Al took a break from Today not long after his co-stars Savannah Guthrie and Hoda Kotb made their return.

ALSO POPULAR: Savannah Guthrie to make big change in personal life amid Today absence

Dylan Dreyer stepped in for her co-star during his time off, which would last the entire week.

He is making the best use of being reunited with his son, who is attending university in Vermont.

The trio looked to be having a lovely time

The father-of-three recently spoke exclusively to HELLO! at the Hudson River Park Friends Luncheon to send a message to Hoda and Savannah who had both been off due to challenges in their personal life.

"The great part is that [we're] kind of like The Hard Rock Cafe, 'love all-[serve] all'," he said. "We're a family, so we take care of each other in times like this.

"I got to see it firsthand after my illness, and it's just what we do. That's why I love working with these folks. It's a real blessing, the power of positive thoughts and prayer. I'm living proof of that."

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Keep up with the latest celebrity stories Sign up to our HELLO! Mail newsletter to receive the latest news straight to your inbox.