Escape to the Chateau's Dick Strawbridge's rarely-seen son, 38, is his dad's double – see photo

Escape to the Chateau's Dick Strawbridge, 62, and Angel Strawbridge, 43, have two gorgeous children together, Arthur, 9, and Dorothy, 8, who star in the show, but did you know that Dick also has two grown-up children?

Dick's eldest son James, 38, posted a photograph alongside his famous father on Instagram, and it's remarkable how alike they look! The similarities didn't go unnoticed by James' followers. "Could you both look any more alike," wrote one and: "Wow yes, Two peas in a pot. Son like dad. Love you guys (and your family)." A third wrote: "Twins! You’re the absolute younger version of your dad! Enjoy your special time together."

Other comments were excited fans who were looking forward to seeing Dick and Angel on tour. "Off to see them in Cardiff on Thursday" and: "I'll be there too mate. Looking forward to it!"

James Strawbridge is Dick's eldest son

"Excited to go and watch my Dad and Angela’s Dare to Do It tour tomorrow night @escape_to_the_chateau @plymouthpavilions Break a leg! X," wrote James along with the smiling snap.

The picture showed James, who is a professional chef, with his arms folded and Dick in a relaxed smiling pose and there was a tropical backdrop of palm trees.

James is a professional chef

Eagle-eyed fans will remember that James actually appeared in an episode of Escape to the Chateau when Angel threw her parents a fiftieth wedding anniversary.

Fans were quick to swoon over the talented cook on Twitter when he made his on-screen appearance, with one writing: "I didn't think this programme could get any better and then elder son comes to visit," while another wrote: "Oh my, he's gorgeous. Channel 4 give him his own show immediately!"

Dick and Angel have two young children together

Dick also has another grown-up child, Charlotte, 35, from his first marriage to Brigit Weiner. Angel and Dick have been married since 2015, and they tied the knot at their home Chateau De La Motte Husson in France.

