Exclusive: Strictly's Saffron Barker reveals her wow-factor home transformation and close bond with mum

Welcoming HELLO! into her newly renovated dream home is a proud moment for Saffron Barker. Not only has the YouTuber bought the property, then designed and overseen a renovation, she’s done all this in her early twenties.

"Every time I pull into my driveway, I think to myself: 'I can't believe this is mine.' It genuinely is everything I’ve ever dreamt of," the former Strictly Come Dancing star says of her incredible Sussex pad, which features a home cinema, gym, walk-in closet, and a Tango Ice Blast machine to dispense slushies.

Joined by her mum Wendy for this exclusive interview and photoshoot, Saffron, 22, also discusses the pair's Mother's Day plans as well as their close mother-daughter bond. "I'm planning something special – we're very big on surprises in our family," Saffron tells HELLO!

"My mum has definitely made me the person I am today. We're really similar and I trust her opinion more than anyone else's."

"I'm so proud. She's done amazingly," Wendy adds. "She deserves it. She’s put in so much hard work so it’s nice to see her reap the benefits. Long may it continue."

The YouTuber poses in her amazing walk-in wardrobe

Opening up about starting YouTube in 2015, Saffron says: "When I started, I never knew this could be a job. It was just a hobby that I loved. It was when I hit 100,000 subscribers that I realised it could be a job… I remember doing exams and thinking: 'I can’t imagine myself doing an office job.' I hated school, so I thought: 'I only have one shot at this, I'm going to give it everything I’ve got’ and that’s what I did."

Reflecting on her time on Strictly Come Dancing in 2019, Saffron says: "It changed the way people saw me – they got to know my personality over many months. But also, I think it helped change people's perspective on YouTubers and influencers. I worked so hard on that show and I’m so glad people got to see my work ethic."

Saffron also opens up about being happily single and tells how she hopes to replicate the special bond she and Wendy share with her own child in the future.

"It's the first time in a long time that I’m not looking for anyone or putting any pressure on myself. I’m just enjoying being single," she said, adding: "I'd love to be a mum one day. But at the moment I'm very single, so probably not any time soon."

