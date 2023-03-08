Exclusive: Liz Fletcher opens up about life ‘on the edge’ on the farm with Kelvin and four kids The actress-turned-farmer admits to getting that 'little broody feeling'

Raising four young children while running a farm is not for the faint hearted – but Liz Fletcher, wife of actor Kelvin Fletcher, is thriving amongst the chaos. And though the 38-year-old admits they’re somewhat pushed to the limits, she still admits to getting "that little broody feeling".

The happy family continue to settle into their new life on the farm in the Peak District, while living "on the edge", says actress-turned-farmer Liz. This International Women’s Day, the mum-of-four openly and frankly discusses her marriage with Kelvin and how they juggle it all raising their four children - Marnie, Milo, four, Maximum and Mateusz…

What do you feel have been your biggest successes and why?

It has to be my kids – and I know that might sound so cliche – but every day is a learning curve with them and I wonder: ;How am I raising four children?' They're all so incredible in their own little ways and they just fill my heart with so much love… When they do well at things you always think: 'I raised them.'

How did you adapt to being a mum of four?

It is so busy. We like to live on the edge. Our house is chaotic and nothing's organised. When I gave birth to the twins, Kelvin had to go and work in London. It was the six week holidays and we were running the farm as well.

The happy couple pictured when Liz was pregnant with the twins

You just do it don't you? People look at me and say, how do you do that? But look at them and think, how are you doing what you're doing? What is the alternative? I can't sit still. I have to look after all these kids, all these animals and work at the same time.

How has Kelvin been a support to you as well with the kids?

He has to be a support to me because we can't do it without each other. So we get up in the morning, he'll go and do the school run with the other two, I'll stay home and feed the twins. Then he'll come back and together if the twins are sleeping, we get out there with the pram and sort out the farm. We've tried to get a little bit of a routine.

If I'm working, like today, he's had to hold the fort with all four kids. By the time I get home, he's so ready for a break. He was starving, he said: 'I have not stopped.' That's when we just have to pass the baton on because you have to have that support, you can't do it without.

Do you have more time with Kelvin after Strictly Come Dancing?

Us having more time together? Definitely not! We are passing ships on the farm and Kelvin is shouting demands at me of what I'm supposed to be doing with the animals. Hopefully today, Valentine's Day, we'll get the kids to bed and he'll do a little bit of cooking.

Kelvin pictured when performing on Strictly Come Dancing

Would you consider expanding your family or does it feel complete now?

We're good with four but I am getting that little broody feeling. Ohhh just another baby. But four! We are spreading ourselves pretty thin with four. I don't think there'll be any more children.

What is the secret to juggling working, farm life and bringing up young children?

I think for us it's about getting the kids involved when we have to be outside. We've got 84 lambs due at the end of next month, beginning of April, so it's going to be full on… We can't just leave [the kids] in the house if we're out doing work on the farm. The twins are happy watching over us from their prams. We get our older two in the wellies and in their overalls. We absolutely get them involved, whether it's getting buckets of water or getting their hay. They love it.

The family love their new life at the farm

We love it! They're our best days when we see them thriving and sometimes we feel so lucky that we're able to give them this as their upbringing.

What do you feel gives you the most confidence as a woman?

Happiness is the best confidence that you can have. I love nothing more than being in my wellies and in my scruffy clothes. But if you feel happy inside, it just shines out your face. I totally believe that.

Do what makes you happy every day and it will be written all over your face. You don’t need an outfit, you don’t need makeup, it will be whatever’s inside that will be your best confidence.

How has being a mum changed your life?

It just fills me with so much happiness. There's two versions of me, there's this person that just wants to be a mum and just stay at home: bake cookies and do all that with the kids. Then there's this other side of me that I've got so much ambition and drive. I feel like I am two people sometimes.

So when I am at home and I like to put my hair up, no makeup or just be in my hoodies that are allowed to be covered in food and God knows what. I just try and soak up those moments as much as possible because that fills me with so much happiness.

Liz and Kelvin couldn't do it without each other

Why do you think we should celebrate mums this international Women's Day?

Mums are the greatest multitaskers and we're very good at being able to take on so much of the children’s emotions. It is one of the best and the hardest jobs ever being a mum because you never stop. You don't put your feet up because even with the twins, guaranteed one will go to sleep and the other one won’t be asleep. It’s 24/7.

Absolutely celebrate mums. Mums need other mums, their advice and we need to know what they would do in this situation. I'm all about mums sticking together.

How important are your female friendships to you?

I’ve got all my friends behind me. I’m always on the phone to my friends and we’re always encouraging each other. They might not be driven in wanting a career, they might want to be driven to be the best mum that they can possibly be. We're all in a little WhatsApp group and we all really encourage each other. That’s how we lift each other up.

I haven't got any sisters and I always wish I had had sisters. I've got two older brothers who are really supportive. But my friends, they are family to me, and when they're wanting some encouragement I’m absolutely there for them. We are all each other's number one fans.

Liz and Kelvin’s book Fletchers on the Farm: Mud, Mayhem and Marriage is out now and available from all major bookstores and supermarkets.

