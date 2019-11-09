Who is Strictly's Saffron Barker dating? Here's everything you need to know about her love life The Strictly Come Dancing star has a complicated dating history…

Strictly star Saffron Barker is slowly becoming a household name – but on YouTube she is a force to be reckoned with! The vlogger has millions of followers across her social media channels and there is very little she doesn't share with her fans. There are a number of videos on her channel detailing her relationships with her relatives and even her past romances – but just who is Saffron dating? Keep reading to find out…

Who is Saffron Barker's boyfriend?

Saffron is "very" much single at the moment. The YouTuber made the revelation to former Strictly finalist Ashley Roberts when she was announced as a contestant in this year's line-up on Ashley's Heart FM show with Kelly Brook. When asked by Ashley if she is currently single, Saffron replied: "I am, very."

Is Saffron looking for love on Strictly?

Saffron is partnered with AJ Pritchard

During the same interview, the 19-year-old revealed that she is focusing more on her performances than finding a new boyfriend. She is paired up with AJ Pritchard, who is currently dating Abbie Quinnen. Saffron said at the time: "You know what, I haven't even really thought about that. I think I'm just so focused on… obviously I want to meet my partner and have the best time and everything else. But I'm just so focused on working hard."

Who did Saffron Barker date?

She may be single now, but Saffron was in a relationship with fellow YouTube sensation Jake Mitchell, 19, for over a year before they split in 2016. The couple were very popular among the YouTube community and were affectionately given the nickname #Jaffron before their split.

Saffron and Jake dated for just over a year

Why did Saffron Barker and Jake Mitchell split up?

Saffron's relationship with Jake unfortunately came to an end in 2016 after claims he was unfaithful with another YouTuber, Claudia Naya. Claudia spoke to The Sun in August this year, claiming she received hurtful messages from angry #Jaffron fans for three months after news of their alleged dalliance broke.

Who else has Saffron Barker dated?

Saffron has been linked to a number of YouTube stars since her split from Jake Mitchell. They include Joe Weller – who fuelled speculation by tweeting, "My new girlfriend is @imSaffronBarker", shortly after rumours surfaced. Saffron was also linked to Elliot Crawford after they starred in several of each other’s videos, however, they both insisted they are only good friends.

