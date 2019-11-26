AJ Pritchard opens up about judges comments after being voted off Strictly Come Dancing AJ and Saffron were devastated when they were voted out of the show on Sunday night

AJ Pritchard has disagreed with the judges about his Samba on Strictly Come Dancing with Saffron Barker. The performance, which saw the pair leave the competition in week ten, scored 26 points from the four judges, and AJ opened up about the mark on It Takes Two. Chatting on Tuesday night, he said: "I didn't see any of them 'technical issues'. I'm going to throw it out there. They were saying sickled feet, I didn't see that in any of the steps. Obviously, the five from Craig [Revel Horwood], I was like, 'Oh Jesus!' I took that one to heart. The sevens, I'll take. A seven's good. It's a hard dance."

Saffron and AJ were voted out

He continued: "For me, to come out there and have that positivity that Saffron had, I saw the mental determination of Saffron, that she could be in the final. She could create her own routines. For me, she is the winner of 2019, hands down." This is the third time that AJ has left the competition after performing a Samba, and Rylan Clark-Neal joked that it might well be the new Strictly curse. The professional dancer replied: "You should ask production if they think that."

The pair found themselves in the dance-off against Karim Zeroual and Amy Dowden on Sunday night, who were unanimously saved by the judges. Speaking about being placed in the bottom two, despite being top of the leaderboard with 38 points, Karim wrote on Instagram: "I don't even know where to start with this but first thank you to everyone who has supported me so far. All of your messages and love literally keeps me going so thank you! Really, from the bottom of my heart." He added: "My contemporary dance meant so much to me, not only for the beautiful choreography but for the backstory too. It was my pleasure to share my moment with you all."

