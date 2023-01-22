Aljaz Skorjanec shares delight in Strictly baby joy in heartfelt post The former Strictly Come Dancing star is so happy for his friends

Aljaz Skorjanec took to his Instagram Stories on Sunday, to share his happiness for his former colleague Gorka Marquez and his partner Gemma Atkinson, who just announced that they're expecting their second child.

The sweet dance professional re-posted an image from Gorka's account, showing the dancer beaming with happiness as he cuddled up with Gemma and their three-year-old daughter, Mia.

Aljaz added the word "Congratulations" in pink, alongside a large red heart emoji and a dancing baby gif. Aljaz was Gemma's partner on the show back in 2017, where she met and fell in love with Gorka.

The pair went public with their relationship the following year and welcomed Mia in July 2019. At the weekend, Gemma and Gorka announced that they're expecting a baby boy later this year.

The former Strictly Come Dancing contestant, who is engaged to professional dancer Gorka Marquez, announced the couple's news on Instagram on Saturday.

She wrote: "Impossible to hide my belly any longer. I’ve officially 'popped.' Our baby boy will be joining our family later this year".

The star is married to Janette Manrara

She added: "We feel so incredibly blessed and Grateful to be on this journey again. Mia is absolutely thrilled! Although we may need to do some negotiating on names, as so far she’s adamant he’s going to be called Barbie".

Since becoming a mother, Gemma has made no secret how much she is relishing parenthood. However, the journey wasn't always smooth sailing.

Gemma is pregnant with her second baby

The radio presenter needed to have an emergency C-section when Mia's heart rate dropped suddenly, with Gemma suffering a haemorrhage after the birth, losing nearly a litre of blood.

Despite the difficulties she faced following the birth of Mia, Gemma confessed she would love to have another baby with her fiancé. "I'm at the stage where I want a sister or brother for Mia," she explained on Steph's Packed Lunch.

