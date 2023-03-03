Stacey Solomon shares relatable breastfeeding video after special day with daughters The Loose Women star is an adoing mother-of-five…

Stacey Solomon has had followers obsessed with her updates of baby Belle, whom she welcomed almost one month ago, and on Thursday, the Loose Women star posted the sweetest video showing her breastfeeding her newborn.

Taking to her Instagram Stories, the former X-Factor contestant, 33,

Taking to her Instagram Stories, the former X-Factor contestant, 33, shared a fun video that documented her solo outing with her two youngest children, as you can see below, and a brief clip showed her feeding her daughter inside her car.

Alongside the clip was a message from the star who shared that she's trying "not to be hard on [herself]" as she has found it difficult to get out and about since her latest family addition arrived.

She explained: "Joe's away working for a few days so I tried to get myself out of the house…I did the school run and then me and the girls went for a walk around the shops.

"Belle and our new life with a newborn is only 3.5 weeks in, so I'm trying not to be hard on myself for not making it out past the school run most days. But it was lovely to get out for a few hours and just walk around and see/speak to people."

The trio appeared to have a lovely day together which saw baby Belle all wrapped up in a cosy babygrow. Rose certainly appeared to enjoy herself as she was filmed admiring a number of mannequins.

Belle was welcomed nearly one month ago

The one-year-old, who is known to have a penchant for pretty flowers, was also seen admiring a beautiful headband adorned with daisies and enjoying noodles for lunch.

The wholesome trip came days after the wife of Joe Swash shared a hilarious parenting first on Tuesday, after she attempted to get Belle's first-ever passport photo taken - and she had to call for backup!

Stacey had to call her dad to help with the photo

Captioning a video from inside a photo booth, Stacey penned: "I'm actually full on sweating in this booth. It's IMPOSSIBLE. And we have her passport appointment tomorrow [laughing emoji] send help," alongside a second laughing face emoji.

In one of the photos Stacey shows in the clip, Belle can be seen wailing away, another shows her looking away from the camera.

The adoring mother then showed how she solved the issue - calling her dad Dave for help with his camera - which allowed the singer to get the photo taken from the comfort of her stunning Essex home, Pickle Cottage.

Captioning a photo of her beaming dad above his granddaughter, who was perfectly poised on a pillow, she wrote: "Thank goodness for Dave [praying emoji]. I rang my dad in the end, I didn't want to take it at home because I thought it would be easier to do in the post office where they can check if it's wrong [laughing face emoji]."

