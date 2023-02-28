Stacey Solomon's precious new photos of newborn Belle and baby Rose will melt your heart The Loose Women presenter is a busy mum-of-five

Stacey Solomon delighted fans on Monday with a seriously precious carousel of photos featuring little Rose and newborn Belle.

In the adorable photos – which were shared to Instagram – Stacey's little girls were photographed enjoying a sweet bonding moment whilst they napped.

WATCH: Stacey Solomon's babies Rose and Belle are so cute together

Loading the player...

Looking as angelic as ever, Rose, one, was dressed in a cotton white sleepsuit embroidered with pink flowers, while baby Belle looked so sweet in a cosy knitted blanket.

Alongside her precious snapshots, Stacey, 33, wrote: "My heart [white heart emoji] Belle & Rose forever & always…"

Rose and Belle looked angelic

She went on to say: "These days watching them all fall in love are my favourite. Rex used to love to cuddle Rose like this when she was tiny and want to sleep next to her.

DISCOVER: Stacey Solomon's secret pregnancy clues everyone missed

SEE: Stacey Solomon's picture of twinning babies Rose and Belle will melt your heart

"So seeing Rose now cuddling her little sister is bringing back the bestest memories and adding new ones that I just never ever ever want to forget x."

Stacey welcomed Belle in February

The DIY queen managed to spark a strong fan reaction with her adorable update. Fans inundated the comments section, with one penning: "All the money in the world can't buy this," whilst a second quipped: "I may have to unfollow you, you're making me want a number 5! Stop!"

"Oh this is the sweetest thing [heart eye emoji] no bond like two sisters," chimed in a third, and a fourth shared: "My ovaries are BURSTING!!"

Belle joins Stacey and Joe's blended family of six: Stacey's sons Zachary, 14, and Leighton, 10, from previous relationships, two-year-old Rex, Rose, one, and Joe's son Harry, 15.

The couple tied the knot in July 2022

The presenter and her expanding family live in a gorgeous mansion in Essex dubbed Pickle Cottage. Since moving into their Tudor-style home, Stacey has made quick work of transforming it into a stunning residence complete with a mermaid bathroom and pink nursery for baby Rose.

Moving outside, Stacey's garden boasts a life-sized Wendy house, a recently renovated swimming pool and a vibrant pergola decorated with faux bougainvillea flowers.

Like this story? Sign up to the HELLO! Family Hub newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.