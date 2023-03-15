Kit Harington admits to challenging conversations with Rose Leslie about their kids while expecting second child The Game of Thrones co-stars have one son and are preparing to welcome their second child

Kit Harington is preparing to welcome his second baby with wife Rose Leslie, and he is already looking ahead to what his kids' future will look like.

The actor is the star of an upcoming Apple TV+ series, Extrapolations, which details different interwoven stories in the near future about how climate change is already impacting people's lives, and has made him think about how the changing environment will impact his own childrens' future.

The star and his wife met while they were co-stars on Game of Thrones, and tied the knot in 2018. Though they keep their family life largely out of the public eye, Rose was spotted with a pregnancy bump back in September of 2020, and the couple were seen out with their first baby, a son, in February of 2021. You can get a glimpse of their stunning wedding in the video below.

Speaking with Entertainment Tonight at the premiere of his new show, he told the outlet that conversations around climate change, though challenging, are definitely ones he wants to have with his kids.

"It's a regular conversation that my wife and I have about our son, and she's pregnant at the moment," she explained.

The soon to be father-of-two added: "So, for our children's future, I look at it in some ways of like, our parent's generation were oblivious. We're becoming very aware."

Kit and Rose first stepped out with their eldest child back in February of 2021

"We're going to have a lot to answer to for our kids," Kit maintained, and though difficult, he explained he feels he and his wife owe it to their kids to be transparent about the challenges they might face in the near or far future.

He further said: "It would be our duty, and my children's duty to deal with it. It'll be the great challenge of their generation, but it doesn't stop at being the challenge of ours as well."

Rose attended Paris Fashion Week with Kit, and with her bump on full display

Kit confirmed that he and Rose were expecting their second child earlier this year, giving a glimpse of what his son is like, and the "shock" that the arrival of his little sibling will be.

Speaking on The Tonight Show, he joked: "He's about to get the shock of his life," though he added: "He's just loving life. My boy loves life," and that: "He charges around, and I think he's going to be a great older brother. It's just really exciting."

