Rose Leslie makes extremely rare comment about marriage to Kit Harington

She is set to grace our screens alongside Theo James in The Time Traveler's Wife, but ahead of the drama's debut, lead actress Rose Leslie has given fans a small insight into her marriage with Kit Harington.

The 35-year-old actress first met Kit, also 35, in 2012 while playing on-screen lovers Wildling Ygritte and Jon Snow in the hit HBO show, Game of Thrones. They married in 2018 and have since welcomed a son whose name is yet to be revealed.

WATCH: Rose Leslie and Theo James star in The Time Traveler's Wife

During a chat with Extra, Rose confessed her latest role saw her drew in inspiration from her personal life. "I think being in a relationship and knowing that you have a supportive partner can only lend itself to feeling more secure in yourself," she explained. "And therefore, hopefully, kind of growing together into two people who are more anchored."

In agreement, her co-star Theo added: "I definitely think being married... having children, having, you know, being a little bit hopefully older and wiser that enables you to inform a story like this."

The pair star in HBO Max's The Time Traveler's Wife, which has been adapted from Audrey Niffenegger's 2003 novel of the same name. Rose, who first rose to fame starring in Downton Abbey, confirmed the arrival of her first child in February 2021.

The couple have been married since 2018

Speaking recently to Harper's Bazaar, the star confessed filming for her latest role was difficult to balance. "I remember finding it very brutal, being wrenched away from him," she said. "There were parts of me that doubted whether I would be able to see it through for six months. It was so tough."

On sharing parental duties with Kit while filming, Rose continued: "He wore the Baby Björn loud and proud. And there were many satisfying moments; we had an understanding that, when our son cried in the middle of the night, it was on Kit to go and look after him, as I would have to wake up early to work – it was kind of glorious."

