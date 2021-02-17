Game of Thrones stars Kit Harington and Rose Leslie welcome first baby The co-stars turned real-life couple announced they were expecting in September

Congratulations are in order for Game of Thrones couple Kit Harington and Rose Leslie, who have welcomed their first child together!

After being spotted stepping out in London with their new bundle of joy, a rep for the couple confirmed that they are now proud parents to a baby boy, telling E! News, they are, "very, very happy".

The pair, who first met in 2012 while playing on-screen lovers Wildling Ygritte and Jon Snow in the hit HBO show, have kept details over the pregnancy under wraps since first announcing they were expecting last September.

Rose, who first rose to fame starring in Downton Abbey, confirmed she was expecting in a photoshoot for Make Magazine. In a gorgeous black-and-white portrait, the actress showed off her blossoming baby bump.

She also revealed details of the couple's home life in their newly-renovated East Anglia Tudor home, which is where the couple will raise their newborn baby.

"What a glorious thing to be able to run to the countryside and recoup," she said. "It's a great privilege to be surrounded by greenery, birdsong and hedgerows, and our delightful neighbours. It's so peaceful."

Rose Leslie showed off her bump in a stunning portrait

Rose joked that she calls the refurbished 15th-century farmhouse, "the house that Jon Snow built" - referencing her husband's character on the fantasy series.

Kit and Rose, both 34, tied the knot at the stunning 12th-century Scottish castle, Wardhill, which is owned by Rose's family. Many of the pair's co-stars were in attendance, including Emilia Clarke, Peter Dinklage, Sophie Turner and Maisie Williams.

The couple were wed in 2018

Kit opened up about the star-studded wedding during an appearance on The Jonathan Ross Show.

"I rang [the scheduling producer] up and I said, 'I'm getting married and it's your fault actually,'" the actor recalled. "I was like, 'You need to factor in a Game of Thrones wedding by the way.' They have all got to be there so the whole thing has got to shut down."

