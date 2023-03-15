Prince Harry and lookalike son Archie were identical as babies - 8 best photos The Duke of Sussex and his son have an uncanny resemblance

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have shared a few rare photos of their two children Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet as they grow up – from their first appearances in London to their latest milestones in Montecito, California – and the family resemblance between all four of them hasn't escaped their fans' attention.

We've already explored how their daughter, who was born in June 2021, looks just like her mother Meghan when she was a baby, but what about all the times Archie, now three, could have been mistaken for his royal father?

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have shared a handful of photos of their eldest child since he was born in May 2019

When the couple first introduced two-day-old Archie to the world from Windsor Castle, Meghan said: "We're still trying to figure out [who he takes after]," while Harry added: "Everyone says that babies change so much over two weeks. We're basically monitoring how the changing process happens over this next month really. But his looks are changing every single day, so who knows."

Keep scrolling to see some throwback photos of King Charles and Princess Diana's youngest son as a tot, and prepare to be amazed at just how similar he looks to his adorable little boy…

Harry and Archie have the same toothy grin

On Archie's first birthday, they shared a clip of Meghan reading Duck! Rabbit! to her son, who had red locks and a toothy smile just like his father at the same age. See him saying: "Dada" to Prince Harry in the adorable clip below...

By comparison, Prince Charles and Princess Diana released a black and white image of Harry playing with a bucket and spade on board the royal yacht Britannia in 1985, showing off his similar mop of red hair, big eyes and cheeky smile.

We can barely tell Prince Harry and Prince Archie apart in these throwback photos

Another snap taken during the same royal tour of Italy saw Harry nestled in his mum Diana's arms. Archie showed off an almost identical pout and rosy cheeks on day three of his parent's royal tour of Africa when he say on his mum's lap as they met with Archbishop Desmond Tutu.

The Sussexes shared new photos of Archie in their Netflix documentary

Harry and Meghan shared more glimpses of their home life with their kids than ever before in their Netflix documentary, which was released in December. An image that flashed up in episode three showed Archie wearing a blue hat and matching Crocs as he sat on his dad's shoulders in a sweet father-son moment.

Years before, one-year-old Harry had pulled the same curious expression as he looked down at his elder brother, as their father King Charles held him up on William's shoulders.

Both father and son were pictured wrapping up warm in these cute photos

Finally, another image from the Netflix show saw doting dad Prince Harry underneath a green umbrella as he cuddled up with his son Archie, who was wearing a knitted hooded jumper complete with bear ears.

His big eyes and full lips look remarkably like his father's as he peeked out from underneath a white bobble hat while his mother Diana pulled the same protective stance.

