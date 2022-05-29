Kit Harington makes very rare comment about son with Rose Leslie The couple have been married since 2018

Kit Harington has given a rare insight into his family life with Rose Leslie and their son, whose name is yet to be revealed.

The couple, who have been married since 2018, enjoyed a day out at the 79th Monaco F1 Grand Prix on Sunday, where Kit opened up about his upcoming film projects and also made a rare comment about their son, whose arrival was confirmed in February 2021.

Speaking to former Formula One driver Martin Brundle, the 35-year-old said: "I've got a couple of films I'm going to do in the UK this year which is nice because it means I get to be at home with my boy.

"At the moment Rose and I are full-time parenting and that's quite enough of a job," he added.

The two actors, who first met in 2012 on the set of HBO's Game of Thrones while playing on-screen lovers Wildling Ygritte and Jon Snow tend to keep their private life out of the spotlight. However, Rose, 35, recently opened up about her marriage with Kit in a recent interview with Extra.

The Scottish star admitted that her latest role in sci-fi drama The Time Traveler's Wife prompted her to draw inspiration from her personal life. "I think being in a relationship and knowing that you have a supportive partner can only lend itself to feeling more secure in yourself," she explained. "And therefore, hopefully, kind of growing together into two people who are more anchored."

Kit and Rose attended the 79th Monaco F1 Grand Prix on Sunday

Her co-star Theo James added: "I definitely think being married... having children, having, you know, being a little bit hopefully older and wiser that enables you to inform a story like this."

In a separate interview with Harper's Bazaar, Rose revealed that when her son was ten months old, their family moved to New York's Tribeca neighbourhood for six months to film for the series. The actress admitted that she found it challenging to balance work and home life. "I remember finding it very brutal, being wrenched away from him," she said. "There were parts of me that doubted whether I would be able to see it through for six months. It was so tough."

Rose is currently starring in The Time Traveler's Wife

She then went on to describe how she and Kit shared parenting duties during filming. "He wore the Baby Björn loud and proud," she said. "And there were many satisfying moments; we had an understanding that, when our son cried in the middle of the night, it was on Kit to go and look after him, as I would have to wake up early to work – it was kind of glorious."

