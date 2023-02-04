Kit Harington and Rose Leslie expecting second baby The Game of Thrones stars are already parents to a baby boy

Kit Harington announced the happy news that he and his wife, Rose Leslie are expecting their second child during an appearance on The Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon.

The Game of Thrones star confessed that he is "terrified" about expanding their family and admitted that their two-year-old son is "about to get the shock of his life" as he's set to "get a brother or sister".

"I'm terrified," Kit, who starred as Jon Snow in the hit HBO series, told Jimmy. "With the first baby you're like walking through clouds and dancing through fields of daisies for 9 months, well — the man is anyway.

"This time, the reality check comes much shorter and you get practical, like, real quick."

Kit then said he and Rose have been trying to explain to their toddler that he is going to have a sibling but he "doesn't quite conceptually understand it just yet".

He explained: "We are trying to get him ready for it and we point at Rose's belly and we say, 'Mummy's baby, mummy's baby', and he points at his tummy and goes, 'My baby, my baby.'"

Kit and Rose already have one son

In September 2020, Rose, 35, confirmed that she and Kit, 36, had a baby on the way. Her pregnancy was revealed by Make magazine when the actress debuted her baby bump on the cover. In February 2021, their son's arrival was revealed, but the couple have never shared his name publicly.

The actress first met Kit, in 2012 while playing on-screen lovers Wildling Ygritte and Jon Snow in the hit HBO show. They married in 2018 and last year she gave fans a small insight into their marriage.

The couple met on the set of Game of Thrones

During a chat with Extra about her role in The Time Traveler's Wife, Rose confessed she drew inspiration from her personal life.

"I think being in a relationship and knowing that you have a supportive partner can only lend itself to feeling more secure in yourself," she explained. "And therefore, hopefully, kind of growing together into two people who are more anchored."

