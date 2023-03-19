Jason Sudeikis and Olivia Wilde's son looks so grown up in rare public appearance The Ted Lasso actor and creator has two kids with ex-fiancé Olivia Wilde

Jason Sudeikis deserves major brownie points and a dad of the year award after his latest outing with his son, Otis.

The star took his son, eight, on the most epic father-son date – a perk from doing press for Ted Lasso season three – and he looks so grown up already.

The two were spotted enjoying a basketball game between the New York Knicks and the Denver Nuggets on Saturday, March 18 in New York.

Not only did Jason impress his eight-year-old with the court-side seats they got to enjoy, but the actor did his son – as well as his co-stars and basketball players on the court – proud when he landed his own impressive shot into the net after the game.

Photos of the night see Otis looking not only so grown up but cool as ever, sporting long blonde hair under a Knicks cap. For the fun night out – which will surely make him the coolest kid in school come Monday – he wore an oversized, tri-color zip-up fleece, paired with black sweatpants and sports sneakers.

In a video shared on the Knicks' social media accounts, Jason – though known for coaching soccer on Ted Lasso – dabbled in basketball after the game, and left fans in awe over his clean shot into the net.

The actor impressed both his son and co-stars

"WHAT CAN'T TED DO?!" they wrote along the clip of him seamlessly landing a three-pointer shot, which quickly received praise from his co-stars, as his son proudly watched on.

Though it was basketball that Jason and Otis were enjoying, the Ted Lasso creator recently revealed that his hit show has been of great influence to the eight-year-old, who according to his father has totally fallen "in love" with the sport.

Sports games seem to be a common date for Jason and Otis

Speaking of the time he spent with his children – he also shared daughter Daisy, six, with Olivia Wilde – in England, he told Seth Meyers: "Oddly enough, Otis has fallen more in love with it since being back here. We got back in like November and we're out in L.A. right now."

