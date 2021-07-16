Ted Lasso star Jason Sudeikis applauded for showing support to England players after racial abuse The Ted Lasso star supported Marcus Rashford, Jaden Sancho and Bukayo Saka

Jason Sudeikis has been praised for showing his support to England players Bukayo Saka, Marcus Rashford and Jadon Sancho amid racist abuse following the Euro final.

At the Ted Lasso Season 2 premiere, which was held at the Pacific Design Centre in West Hollywood on Thursday, the Hollywood star wore a black shirt, which read out the words, "Jadon & Marcus & Bukayo" - a touching reference to the three football stars.

The footballers have been subjected to a barrage of racial abuse after they missed their penalties in Sunday night's final against Italy. Since then, a whole host of celebrities have voiced their support - including Liam Gallagher, Dua Lipa and the Beckhams.

Jason, 45, stars as a small-time American football coach who's hired to coach a professional football team in Richmond, London despite having no experience.

But what he lacks in knowledge, he makes up for with optimism, underdog determination and biscuits.

After the premiere, fans took to social media to praise the American star. "Well, if you didn’t love Jason Sudeikis before…. you will now. Classy gesture from a classy guy," remarked one fan.

Another remarked: "Everything about this man and this show is lovely." A third post read: "I already knew Jason Sudeikis was the coolest - liked even more after watching the delightful Ted Lasso this year - and now like him even more."

The actor at the season two premiere of Ted Lasso

The widely acclaimed Apple TV+ series, which airs on 23 July, also stars Hannah Waddingham, Brendan Hunt, Jeremy Swift, Juno Temple, Brett Goldstein, Phil Dunster and Nick Mohammed.

Sarah Niles joins the cast this season as Sharon, a sports psychologist who has been brought in to work with AFC Richmond.

