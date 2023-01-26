Does Holly Willoughby have a nanny for her three children with Dan Baldwin? The This Morning host has spoken about paid help at home before

Holly Willoughby has quite the fan following from her daily presenting role on This Morning, and away from the cameras she is a doting mum to her three children.

Holly, 41, is married to TV Producer Dan Baldwin, with whom she shares Harry, 13, Belle, 11, and Chester, eight. Holly has often spoken of her love of motherhood and how having children was her dream from a young age.

With the star's busy lifestyle as a TV host, running her own lifestyle website Wylde Moon and caring for her children, many may wonder if Holly employs a nanny to help.

The Dancing on Ice star has spoken of this very issue in the past, being honest about the extra pair of hands the family has at home.

Holly shows off one of her Dancing on Ice gowns

Speaking to Closer magazine, Holly revealed: "I do have a nanny, otherwise the kids would have to walk themselves to school!

"Agood work-life balance is, for me, the most important thing - and the biggest challenge I have. I'm lucky I do a job that allows me to do school pick-up, so I feel quite blessed to have that."

She added: "I don't think women can win. Working mums and stay-at-home mums get a tough time. You're damned if you do and damned if you don't."

Holly previously explained to HELLO! how much she loves her job at This Morning, telling us: "If I’m going to get up and leave the kids in the morning then it has to be for something that I care about, or feel passionately about – and I’m lucky to be able to do that."

Holly's three children enjoy the beach

It appears that Holly and Dan's nanny may live in at the family's home too.

A previous article in The Sutton & Croydon Guardian in 2019 revealed that the couple submitted documents to Richmond Council asking for permission to convert their garage into a living space "for someone to help look after their three children".

It would certainly be helpful for Holly's nanny to live so closely to them given her super early starts at This Morning.

Holly's husband and children on holiday

The former Celebrity Juice star opened up about balancing work and motherhood in the past, telling Red Magazine: "Becoming a mum was the only thing I knew I definitely wanted when I was growing up, but the image I had never involved me being a working mum."

Talking about 'mum guilt', she revealed: "That's the biggest challenge. I've been riddled with guilt about getting that part wrong. You love them so much and you don't want to mess them up."

However, she focuses on the positives, telling Closer: "My job as a mother isn't just to provide for my children, it's to be there for them, too - someone they can speak to, hang out with, and lean on. When it comes to the kids, I don't ever want to feel like I'm missing out on stuff."

