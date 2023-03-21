Kelly Osbourne's appearance divides fans in new post-baby photos Sharon and Ozzy Osbourne's daughter welcomed her first child in November

Kelly Osbourne started a debate among her followers after she shared some head-turning new photos on social media.

The 38-year-old – who recently welcomed her first child – took to Instagram to post several images of herself looking glam, but her followers were divided over which family member she resembles most.

Many compared the TV star to her mom Sharon Osbourne, while others argued that she looks more like her dad, Ozzy.

"You look so much like your mom," commented one, to which a second replied: "I thought exactly the same!" However, a third disagreed, adding: "No, more like her dad."

A fourth wrote: "Go look up pics of really young Ozzy!! They look so much alike, and he was an absolute doll baby!"

Kelly's family resemblance divided fans

There were some fans, however, who claimed Kelly has the perfect mix of both of her parents.

"Hair up, you look like your mom. Hair down, you look like your dad. Both beautiful," a fifth said. "I see Ozzy too, but she got the best from both parents," added another.

Kelly gave birth in November 2022

Kelly is currently enjoying motherhood after welcoming a baby boy with her partner Sid Wilson in November 2022. She shared the gender reveal a month prior after her father had already "told everyone".

"I mean, he's told everyone the gender of my baby before I ever got the chance to, and I'm just like, 'Aww Dad, come on. Like, come on,'" Kelly told Entertainment Tonight.

"But I will say, every single day he does this little song and this little dance about how excited he is, and he is so excited that it's a boy, It's the first - out of me and my brother, it's the first boy, so, he's like planning all these things." Kelly's brother, Jack Osbourne is a father to four girls.

Kelly shares many similarities with both her parents

Kelly was also forced to make a statement after her mom revealed on TalkTV in the UK that the baby's name was Sydney.

Riled by her mother's impatience, Kelly took to her Instagram Stories where she issued a statement asking for privacy. "I am not ready to share him with the world. It is no one's place but mine to share any information on my baby," Kelly shared.

