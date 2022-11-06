Kelly Osbourne in labor - star sends fans crazy with minimalist post The TV personality is expecting her first child

Kelly Osbourne has dropped a major hint that she has gone into labor with her first child, whom she is expecting with Slipknot DJ Sid Wilson.

Taking to her Instagram Stories on Sunday, she simply wrote the words: "Okay, here we go," against a black background.

Fans were quick to pick up on the clue, with one person tweeting: "I think @KellyOsbourne is in labor! Judging by her Instagram. Good luck to her if she is."

The huge update comes just over a month after she revealed the gender of the baby, telling Entertainment Tonight that she is having a boy. "I mean, he's told everyone," Kelly said of her dad Ozzy Osbourne proudly talking about her child, "....the gender of my baby before I ever got the chance to, and I'm just like, 'Aww Dad, come on. Like, come on.'

"But I will say, every single day he does this little song and this little dance about how excited he is, and he is so excited that it's a boy."

She added: "It's the first - out of me and my brother, it's the first boy, so, he's like planning all these things," she added, given her brother Jack Osbourne is a father to four girls.

Kelly wrote this message on her Instagram Stories

The final trimester of her pregnancy wasn't the easiest time for the singer. Back in September, she revealed that she had been diagnosed with gestational diabetes after suffering from rapid weight gain, fatigue, and swelling in her ankles.

"At first I thought it was something that I had done," she told People. "I got it in my third trimester and basically, I thought it was something that I had done wrong."

Kelly announced her pregnancy in May

She continued: "This whole pregnancy, I've had no cravings except for sugar, which is something I've never had before. I wasn't eating right," she admitted.

The star noticed a vast improvement in her health after amending her diet to eliminate sugar and restrict carbohydrates. "I just have more energy. I'm sleeping better. You don't realize what it's doing to you until you take it away is all I can say," she said.

