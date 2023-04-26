Faith Hill's daughter's legs go on for miles in flirty new photo as she shares proud message

Gracie McGraw can do no wrong in the style stakes and her latest ensemble highlighted her fashion sense and her fabulous figure.

The daughter of country music stars Faith Hill and Tim McGraw delighted fans with a glimpse into her life - and her wardrobe - on Instagram stories.

In one photo, the performer posed in a simple yellow t-shirt and a high-waisted mini skirt which showed off her long legs.

In the second, Gracie was kicking her leg high in the air and she took the opportunity to share a proud message. "Did my first in person callback in 7 years today," she wrote. "It was spoooky scaryyy!!! I felt nervous and confident but most of all PROUD OF MYSELF. Slay!"

Gracie is carving out a career in the entertainment industry and recently revealed she's following in her famous parents' footsteps.

The 25-year-old Broadway star took to Instagram to reveal that her upcoming show, Broadway Sings Queen, had sold out. Gracie will be starring in the show on May 3 and 4 at The Cutting Room in New York City.

She moved to New York City last year to pursue her dreams on Broadway, and she's doing incredibly well.

Gracie has starred in several shows and has been keeping her ever-growing fans updated with her success on social media. She also regularly shares videos of herself singing, and has celebrity fans including Rita Wilson.

Her younger sister Audrey also lives in the city, while middle sister Maggie lives elsewhere but regularly comes to visit. The siblings grew up in Nashville, and are often back home to see their parents - who couldn't be prouder of their children.

It's been a big change for Faith and Tim who have had to get used to being empty nesters. At first, the couple struggled with it, and Tim told People at the time: "You're used to getting up in the morning, taking kids to school, going to softball practices and basketball practices and cheerleading practices, and all of a sudden that's gone when your last one leaves."

But they're very happy for all three of their offspring and he credits Faith for the women they've become. "It makes me feel like we've done a pretty decent job," he said. "Especially Mom."

