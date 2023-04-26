Gemma Atkinson shares unexpected revelation on second baby's due date

Gemma Atkinson has opened up about her decision not to find out the exact due date of her second baby.

The former Strictly Come Dancing star, who will soon be welcoming a little boy with her fiancé Gorka Marquez, revealed she doesn't want to put any extra pressure on herself when the time comes.

© Getty Gemma and her fiance Gorka are due to welcome a baby boy

Asked about her due date, Gemma told fans on Tuesday: "I've been asked this a lot but I've specifically asked for a time frame instead of a due date for a few reasons… 1. I think we become too obsessed with that one day. "2. If there arrive before or after that day we start 'they are late or early panic / anxiety'. So with that in mind I've asked for a 'timeframe'.

"I've been told any time from the back few weeks in June to the front few weeks in July he could be coming. Happier me that way as I'm more chilled and accepting of he'll come when he's ready."

The former Hollyoaks actress shared news of her pregnancy back in January with a series of touching photos. Alongside the pictures, she gushed: "Impossible to hide my belly any longer. I've officially 'popped.' Our baby boy will be joining our family later this year.

"We feel so incredibly blessed and grateful to be on this journey again. Mia is absolutely thrilled! Although we may need to do some negotiating on names, as so far she's adamant he's going to be called Barbie."

Gemma - who met professional dancer on Gorka on Strictly in 2017 - are already parents to their daughter Mia, whom they welcomed in July 2019.

The couple with their daughter Mia

Last month, the radio presenter revealed that it was unlikely that she and Gorka would have any more children when they welcome their son later this year.

During a fan Q+A session, one follower asked whether the pair would only have two children now that they have a girl and a boy. Responding to the question, Gemma posted: "Absolutely! We don't want to be outnumbered." She finished the post with a laughing face emoji.

