Pregnant Gemma Atkinson left stunned as Mia marks major milestone Strictly finalist Gemma Atkinson is expecting her second child with pro Gorka Marquez

Gemma Atkinson and fiancé Gorka Marquez are currently awaiting the arrival of their second child, a baby boy, but it appears that their daughter, Mia, is still finding ways to surprise.

Gemma took to her Instagram Stories during the week to reveal that her young daughter was now able to write her own name. The actress shared a photo of Mia's writing, and explained how the sweet milestone had come around for her child.

"Left Mia colouring today, walked to the table and she had casually written her own name," she shared. "I didn't know she could even do it! She said 'Oh I learnt the other week mum.'"

The move will also no doubt thrill her father, Gorka, who is back with the duo this weekend as he continues to tour the nation with his Firedance show.

Gemma and Gorka frequently prove to be couple goals, and the dancer wowed his fans earlier in the week when he shared an unseen baby bump photo of his beloved.

Gemma was left emotional at the moment

"Today and every day I celebrate you. #happyinternationalwomensday you are my everything [heart emoji] @glouiseatkinson," he said in the caption.

Upon seeing the post, Gemma joked: "[Heart emoji] Too hormonal for that [laughing tears emoji]."

Fans rushed to comment on the heartfelt post, with one writing: "Lovely words and lovely photos xx." Another remarked: "I love how much you love them both." A third post read: "It's so beautiful the way you love Gemma."

The family will be welcoming a new arrival

Meanwhile, Gemma paid tribute to the couple's three-year-old daughter Mia. "To my little lady," she wrote. "On this day and everyday. Know your potential is endless, know your worth and know I will ALWAYS have your back. #internationalwomensday."

Gemma, who met professional dancer Gorka on the BBC Ballroom and Latin competition when the former actress competed as a contestant in 2017, announced she is expecting their second child back in January.

"Impossible to hide my belly any longer. I've officially 'popped.' Our baby boy will be joining our family later this year," wrote Gemma alongside an adorable black and white image of the mum-to-be cradling her bump.

She continued: "We feel so incredibly blessed and Grateful to be on this journey again. Mia is absolutely thrilled! Although we may need to do some negotiating on names, as so far she's adamant he's going to be called Barbie."

