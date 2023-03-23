Jennifer Lopez's twins' bittersweet change in family - and it's happening soon The Jenny from the Block hitmaker shares her twins Emme and Max with ex-husband Marc Anthony

Jennifer Lopez is a doting mom to twins Emme and Max, who turned 14 in February.

And this year, the teenagers are set to face a big change in their family life - as they prepare for a new milestone. J-Lo's children have been used to being the youngest members of their family - and have four older siblings on dad, Marc Anthon's side.

However, in February it was revealed that the award-winning singer would be welcoming a new baby - making Emme and Max older siblings for the first time.

Marc is expecting his seventh child with wife Nadia Ferreira and the couple announced that they were expecting their first child together on Valentine's Day, in a heartfelt joint Instagram post.

They shared a shot of Nadia's baby bump, with her hand on Marc's hand as he placed it on her stomach.

"Best Valentine's Gift Ever!!!", they captioned the post, along with: "Thank you God for this great blessing in our lives."

The news followed just two weeks after the couple's wedding, which was attended by A-listers including David and Victoria Beckham.

Jennifer Lopez and Marc Anthony's twins will no longer be the babies of the family!

The baby is Nadia, 23's, first child, and a sibling for Marc's six children. The 54-year-old is also a father to Cristian Marcus, 22, and 19-year-old Ryan Adrian Muñiz with Dayanara Torres and 28-year-old Ariana and Chase, 27, with Debbie Rosado.

Becoming first-time big siblings isn't the only change that Emme and Max are facing. The twins are also preparing into a new home with their mom, and her husband Ben Affleck, along with their stepsiblings Violet, 17, Seraphina, 14, and Samuel, 11.

The celebrity couple have been looking for some time now to find the perfect property for them to settle down in following their wedding in the summer of 2022.

Most recently they were seen looking at a sprawling mansion in the Pacific Palisades, having previously been spotted checking it out last month with Ben's youngest daughter Seraphina.

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck are moving house

Currently, Ben and Jennifer are temporarily staying with their family at James Packer's Beverly Hills mansion.

The award-winning hitmaker also owns several properties across the United States, including a penthouse in New York City, a home in the Hamptons, and a mansion in Bel-Air, which she put on the market last summer.

J-Lo's children, as a result, are used to traveling around and often accompany their famous mom on her work trips.

The A list couple tied the knot in 2022

The teenagers are incredibly close to their mom, and Emme previously opened up about their bond during an interview with Entertainment Tonight, where they opened up about their debut book, Lord Help Me.

"Well, my mom is just amazing," they said. "She's such a powerful human being. It's insane. I don't even know how to explain it. There are so many adjectives that can describe her in so many good ways." Emme also praised their father, saying: "He's very funny. He cares about all of us a lot, and he's just a good person."

