Everything we know about Kourtney Kardashian's relationship with step-daughter Alabama as 17-year-old faces online backlash

Seventeen-year-old social media star Alabama Barker, daughter of Travis Barker and Kourtney Kardashian’s step-daughter, is standing up to online critics who often target her age and makeup looks.

In a recent TikTok video, Alabama humorously clapped back at haters, garnering supportive comments from fans who praised her beauty and encouraged others to focus on their own lives.

Born on Christmas Eve 2005, Alabama is the daughter of Blink-182 drummer Travis Barker.

Her name was inspired by the character Alabama Whitman from Travis's favorite movie, "True Romance."

Alabama has an older brother, Landon Barker, and an older half-sister, Atiana Cecilia De La Hoya. In 2017, she released her debut single "Our House," crediting her father with helping her learn about music and boosting her confidence.

Currently, Alabama serves as a US ambassador for PrettyLittleThing, a brand she has long admired for its inclusivity.

Alabama's mother, Shanna Moakler, is a model who won the 1995 Miss New York USA pageant and placed as the first runner-up at Miss USA 1995.

She was married to Travis from 2004 to 2008. Alabama appeared alongside her parents and siblings in the MTV reality series "Meet the Barkers," which aired for two seasons from 2005 to 2006.

Alabama enjoys a warm relationship with her stepmother, Kourtney Kardashian. In April 2022, before Kourtney married Travis, Alabama posted a heartfelt birthday message for her soon-to-be stepmom, calling her "the best."

However, Alabama's bond with Kourtney has been met with criticism from her mother, Shanna Moakler.

In a recent Instagram exchange, Shanna liked a follower's comment that slammed Kourtney and Travis's romance and called for an apology.

Shanna also responded to a fan's remark about Kourtney posting more about Alabama and Landon than her own children, saying, "She post[s] more of my kids then [SIC] her own lol."

This online drama has led to eagle-eyed fans noticing that Shanna is not following any of her children on Instagram, and they are not following her back.

The reasons for this social media change remain unclear, but Moakler and her children have experienced periods of estrangement in the past.

In April 2021, Alabama claimed her mother was absent from her life.

Despite the family turmoil, Alabama's relationship with Kourtney Kardashian appears to remain strong, with the 17-year-old finding support and care from her stepmother.

