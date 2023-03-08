Kourtney Kardashian's son Reign looks unrecognisable after major hair transformation Scott Disick shared new photos of the eight-year-old's bold new look

The Kardashians are no strangers to a new hairstyle. From Kylie Jenner's candy-coloured wigs to Kim Kardashian's platinum blonde Marylin Monroe moment, the family's devoted fans are used to the reality TV royalty changing up their looks on the 'reg.

Yet one star's latest look caused a stir amongst fans. Kourtney Kardashian's ex-partner Scott Disick took to Instagram to reveal their youngest son Reign had switched up his natural raven-haired look for a platinum blonde 'do.

Scott shared a photo of Reign on his Instagram Story

The eight-year-old TV star posed for a series of photos shared on Scott's IG Story, debuting his new icy blonde locks.

It's not clear why Scott and Kourtney chose to dye their son's hair, though there's no denying he looks super cute.

The eight-year-old starlet now has platinum blonde hair

Kourtney is currently sporting a platinum mane herself, having showcased her new noughties-inspired bob on her Instagram on Sunday.

The mother-of-two, who is now married to Blink 182's Travis Barker, served up a vampy leather look in a waist-defining corset, highlighting her new dreamy tresses.

Kourtney showed off her new platinum hairstyle

Addressing her glamorous new look, one fan penned: "Do blondes have more fun?!" as another wrote: "Don't ever go back to brunette."

"The blonde is whole vibe on you," added a third, while a fourth fan wrote: "Make this blonde era stay for a while please!"

It's a whole year since Kourtney's sister Kim famously went platinum blonde for the Met Gala 2022. The SKIMS founder graced the red carpet in Marylin Monroe's $5million bejewelled sheer dress, which she perfectly styled with blonde hair the same shade as Marilyn's.

Fans couldn't believe the iconic moment actually happened, writing: "Kim Kardashian wins the MET," and: "That is all," as well as: "This is a milestone in Met Gala history," on social media at the time.

Kim wore Marylin Monroe's famous dress

Yet the star's controversial costume for the most coveted event in the fashion calendar wasn't without drama.

Fashion’s unofficial watchdog Diet Prada shared photos of the damage done to the dress following Kim's outing, showing the dress looking considerably worse for wear with tears along the back closure, as well as missing crystals and sequins.

