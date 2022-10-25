Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker buy first home together The reality TV star previously confirmed that they live apart

Taking the next step? Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker have bought their first home together after admitting that they don't live together.

The couple, who wed in May in Santa Barbara, California, before tying the knot in a lavish ceremony in Italy later that month, have bought Conan O'Brien's beach house in Carpinteria, California, for $14.5 million, Us Weekly is reporting. The four-bedroom, four-bathroom, 2,142-square-foot two-building oceanfront pad was listed in July for $16.5million.

Conan, 59, and his wife, Liza Powel O'Brien, bought the compound located 90 minutes north of Los Angeles in 2015 for $7.9million and extensively remodeled it "down to the studs," according to Realtor.com.

The updated interiors in the two-bedroom main house include a great room with white oak flooring, a fireplace, and glass doors that open onto a spacious deck with stairs down to the beach.

Conan and wife Liza bought a larger beach house in Carpintaria, California, valued at $23 million

The almost half-acre property also features a detached guesthouse with two additional bedrooms as well as a two-car garage with a Tesla charging station.

Earlier this month, the Kardashians star, 43, revealed that she and her husband, 46, are still living in separate houses in the same neighborhood in Calabasas, California.

"We want our kids to also feel really comfortable and they have both lived in their homes their whole lives for the most part, and they each have their rooms and we are a block away," Kourtney said on the Not Skinny, Not Fat podcast.

The Poosh founder has three kids with ex Scott Disick — sons Mason, 12, and Reign, 7, and daughter Penelope, 10 — while the Blink-182 drummer shares son Landon, 19, daughter, Alabama, 16, and stepdaughter Atianna De La Hoya, 23, with his second ex-wife Shanna Moakler.

Kourtney explained on the podcast that when her kids are at Scott's, she will stay at Travis' or he will stay at her place. "I get up at 6 in the morning and I carpool every morning, and then I go straight to his house and have matcha. He has it ready for me," she said.

Then in the evenings, Travis "comes over every night no matter what" to her house. "He comes over here and kisses me whether it's midnight and he is getting back from the studio or whatever," she said. The reality TV star also revealed on the podcast that "there will be" a main house for the couple and all of their kids in the not-too-distant future.

