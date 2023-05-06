Why Prince Louis left coronation service midway

Royal watchers spotted that the Prince and Princess of Wales youngest son, Prince Louis, left the coronation early – but what happened?

Louis' early exit was planned ahead of the coronation. The religious and solemn ceremony is two hours long, and therefore due to his young age, the five-year-old quietly left the service alongside his nanny, Maria Teresa Turrion Borrallo. This is the first major event attended by the youngster, who did not attend his great-grandmother Elizabeth II’s funeral in September.

He is set to rejoin the festivities for the King's Procession. Meanwhile, his older siblings, Princess Charlotte and Prince George, remained at the lengthy service.

Unlike the Queen's Jubilee, where he delighted the public with his cheeky antics with mum Kate, Louis remained quiet for the service, and calmly held hands with his big sister while entering Westminster Abbey.

© Getty Prince Louis pointing during the service

However, the youngster was snapped yawning and fidgeting during the service, and pointed out something of interest to his sister Charlotte.

The royal was regally dressed for his grandad's special day in a Hainsworth Garter Blue Doeskin Tunic with specially designed lace work embellishment to the collar, cuffs and fronts, made by bespoke Savile Row tailors Dege and Skinner. His leg garment was black complete with Garter Blue stripe.

© Getty Prince Louis and Princess Charlotte holding hands at King Charles' coronation

The young Prince is set to process out of the abbey with Charlotte and his parents at the end of service and meet with George, who is acting as one of the King’s Pages of Honour. The Wales family will then travel back to Buckingham Palace in a carriage as part of the grand coronation procession.

Kate previously opened up about her children's nerves for the big day. During one heartwarming moment with a well-wisher, she said: "They are doing really well, thank you. [They] are excited but a bit nervous obviously with the big day ahead. But they can't wait."

What you need to know about George, Charlotte and Louis

Prince William and Kate's eldest child Prince George Alexander Louis was born at the Lindo Wing at St Mary's Hospital on 22 July 2013. The Prince is second-in-line to the throne and will one day be King. In recent years, George has made more public appearances at major royal events and joined his parents on public engagements.

© Getty Princess Charlotte of Wales and Britain's Prince Louis of Wales

His younger siblings, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis, born in 2015 and 2018 respectively, are third and fourth in line to the throne and are likely to carry out royal duties in future too. Like their elder brother, the young royals were also born at the Lindo Wing.

George, Charlotte and Louis are largely growing up out of the public eye, but attend royal occasions such as Trooping the Colour, the Easter Sunday and Christmas church services, and of course, last year's Platinum Jubilee events.

© Getty The Prince of Wales, Princess Charlotte, Prince Louis and the Princess of Wales at the coronation ceremony

