Holly Willoughby wows fans with bold change to daughter Belle's look This Morning presenter Holly Willoughby shares her three children with husband Dan Baldwin

Holly Willoughby wowed fans on Saturday with an inter-generational post that saw herself, her 75-year-old mum, Linda, and 11-year-old daughter, Belle, all going for an ear piercing.

Holly, who often keeps her family out of the spotlight, shared a photo that featured all three of the girls getting their piercings. Holly and her mum looked totally relaxed during the procedure, the doting mum praised her daughter for her "bravery", but made sure to keep her face away from the camera.

WATCH: See what happens when Holly Willoughby's son cuts her hair

Loading the player...

In her caption, the mum-of-three explained: "3 generations getting their ears pierced… 1st experience for a very brave Belle, I treated myself to a 4th and Grandma went for a 3rd!!! Not bad going for 75!!!

"Life is about making memories… thank you @astridandmiyu for looking after us and easing the nerves…"

LOOK: Holly Willoughby looks phenomenal in Marks & Spencer tweed shorts

Holly didn't share the aftermath of the piercings, but we imagine the ladies all looked very chic with their new look.

The three girls all got a piercing

Fans were impressed in the comments, as one asked how Belle found the experience, to which Holly replied: "She was great… excited to do it… so that outweighed any fear I think!"

Many others were distracted by Holly's mum, however, with many wowed by how youthful she looked in the photo that the This Morning presenter shared.

MORE: Holly Willoughby looks unreal in the dreamiest floral dress - and it will sell out

LOOK: Holly Willoughby channels Princess Kate in floral print blouse and fans go wild

One enthused: "Your mum is 75?!?!?! What an absolute goddess," while a second complimented: "Your Mum doesn’t look anywhere near that age - wow – amazing."

A third even posted: "Your mum does not look her age! You hit the genetic lottery. Wow!"

Holly prefers to keep her children's lives out of the spotlight

Holly doesn't often shares glimpses into her children's life, but earlier in the month she opened up about her teenage son, Harry.

Holly revealed: "My eldest, Harry, he's volunteering at the moment because he's doing his Bronze Duke of Edinburgh, and it's the first time he's ever done anything like that - and I tell you what, he's got a real spring in his step.

"He goes off, he takes himself there, he goes and does his volunteering, then he comes back."

Holly added: "He's always got something to talk about, and I think as much as they get from his time which is helpful and useful, he is getting so much back himself and I can see it in him."

Like this story? Sign up to the HELLO! Family Hub newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.