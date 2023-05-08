Kelly Ripa's son Michael shares rare glimpse inside jaw-dropping Hamptons home

Kelly Ripa's son Michael has opened the doors inside the family's gorgeous house in the Hamptons - and it's divine!

The oldest son of Kelly and Mark Consuelos took to Instagram over the weekend to share a picture of the family's dog, Lena, sitting at the table in front of his laptop. "My ghostwriter reveals herself," he wrote alongside it.

In the photo, a lot of the dining room can be seen, including a large table with off-grey chairs, spotless laminate flooring beige blinds. Floor-to-ceiling windows allow for lots of natural light to enter the room, and a peek into the backyard reveals lots of garden furniture and potted plants.

This isn't the first time that Kelly and Mark's Hamptons home has been pictured. The couple spend a lot of time at their vacation property, especially during the summer months, and have hosted a lot of famous friends there over the years, including David Muir and Kelly's former Live co-star, Ryan Seacrest.

The home also features a large outdoor pool, and a beautiful view of the ocean. Kelly and Mark's children are all grown-up now, but enjoy nothing more than spending time with their family during their free time.

Along with Michael, an aspiring actor, the couple are parents to 21-year-old Lola and 20-year-old Joaquin. Lola recently moved back in with Kelly and Mark while completing her final semester at New York University, while Joaquin lives in Michigan while studying at the university there.

Kelly and Mark became empty nesters in 2021 after Joaquin flew the nest, and recently opened up about the bittersweet change while chatting to People. "It was deep, it was like a loss," Mark told the publication.

Kelly added: "When Joaquin left, it was hard, the two of us and the dogs staring at each other, like 'Well, now what?'" "The first dinner I cooked, I'm not kidding, was for 12 people, and it was just the two of us. We sat there with this inordinate amount of food, neither one of us hungry at all."

© Instagram Kelly Ripa and Mark Conselous with their three children inside their home

Luckily, Kelly and Mark are able to regularly go and visit their youngest son in his new home - where he is thriving. As well as studying drama, Joaquin is also on the University of Michigan wrestling team, and his famous parents often go to watch home games.

Mark also told People that out of all their children, Joaquin is "a little reserved" and when it comes to watching his famous parents on Live, he likely wouldn't. "Joaquin's a little reserved. But he would turn it on. He's a drama student and he could turn it on for that hour, but I think he probably wouldn't want to do that," he explained.

