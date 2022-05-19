Kelly Ripa's son Michael makes tongue-in-cheek comment about his appearance during graduation ceremony The Live with Kelly and Ryan star is a doting mom-of-three

Kelly Ripa had an incredibly proud mom moment on Wednesday night as she attended her son Michael Consuelos' graduation ceremony.

Michael was one of the many New York University graduates who had been waiting for their ceremony - which had been held off due to Covid.

The 24-year-old shared photos from the event on social media, including a tongue-in-cheek post regarding his appearance.

VIDEO: Kelly Ripa shares video from son Michael's graduation

In the photo, the NYU alum poked fun of the size of his head, writing: "My head was not built for these stupid hats."

Michael looked dapper in his mortarboard hat and a purple gown, which was worn over a smart suit.

For the long-awaited ceremony, the whole family all showed their support for Michael, and his father Mark Consuelos, as well as his siblings, Lola and Joaquin, were also in attendance.

Kelly Ripa's son Michael Consuelos shared a selfie from his graduation

It was extra special that Joaquin was back in New York for the occasion, having flown over from Michigan, where he is currently a first year student at college.

And it wasn't just Kelly and Mark who were well-known among the crowds at the graduation either, as Taylor Swift also attended as the ceremony's commencement speaker.

"I feel so proud to share this day with my fellow honorees who humble me with the ways they improve our world with their work," she said during her speech. The songstress was awarded with an honorary doctorate of fine arts, and she gave her speech clad in a traditional academic dress with the signature bib professors wear.

Kelly Ripa was so proud of her oldest son

Kelly's children all grew up in New York City, and lived for many years with their parents in their gorgeous townhouse on the Upper East Side.

Now they have flown the nest, Michael and his sister Lola both live in Bushwick, Brooklyn. Kelly opened up about her son learning to live independently in a past interview.

Michael with lookalike dad Mark Consuelos

"Your son lives in Brooklyn now," Jimmy Kimmel asked her during a previous appearance on the show, to which she replied: "He lives in Bushwick."

She continued: "I think he loves the freedom, he hates paying his own rent and he is chronically poor. I don't think he ever really experienced extreme poverty like now."

