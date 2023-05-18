Holly Willoughby comforts daughter Belle, 12, ahead of stressful time

It's set to be a stressful few months for Holly Willoughby's two eldest children as exams season begins.

On an edition of This Morning, Holly revealed that her young daughter, Belle, 12, was feeling a little stressed ahead of sitting some of her exams, but the mum-of-three had the best advice for her young girl. Speaking on the show, the star explained: "Belle's kind of got her end-of-year exams at the moment. They're not big, they're not important and she's only 12, but she kind of feels it too, slightly."

She added: "And I was saying to her, look, this whole bit at your age, like when you're 11, when you're doing your SATs and stuff, you are basically at the moment learning how to do exams."

"You're learning how to revise so if it doesn't, if you feel like you can't do it at the moment, it's because you probably can't at the moment."

The 42-year-old concluded: "You're learning what revision works well and maybe this time around, you'll go, 'Oh, I learnt from that actually I'm better off if I do a mood board or I'm better off if I do this', and I said it's all part of it at this stage. You've got to learn."

© Instagram Holly's children are preparing for exams

Holly's piece of advice was shared on social media feeds for the daytime programme, and her statements resonated with many viewers who either had young children or reflected on their own feelings when they initially began exam season.

The presenter often strives to keep the lives of her children private, but last month she melted the hearts of her fans when she shared a rare photo of her kids.

Taking to Wylde Moon's Instagram, she revealed that instead of enjoying the Easter holidays abroad, she was in her £3million London home doing a puzzle featuring her family of five.

Whilst the puzzle had a long way to go before being completed, the whole family could be seen in matching clothing posing in front of a door. Holly looked stunning as always in a red dress, while her daughter Belle perfectly matched her with a red cardigan over a burgundy dress.

© Instagram Holly's youngest child is eight

Her two boys wore identical looks, a pink shirt and navy trousers, whilst husband Dan Baldwin opted for navy trousers and a burgundy shirt.

"Got to love a super-chilled Sunday. What do you do to relax at the end of the weekend?" she captioned the post.

Reacting to the photo, fans were quick to notice the special puzzle she was putting together. "Are you doing your own puzzles of yourself @hollywilloughby," one asked, while another remarked: "Got your own family jigsaw, excellent." A third approved: "Love a puzzle, especially a bespoke one, good idea."

Alongside Belle, Holly and husband Dan also share sons Harry, 14, and Chester, eight.

