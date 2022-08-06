Holly Willoughby shares exciting update on rarely-seen daughter Belle The star took to social media

Holly Willoughby's rarely-seen daughter Belle, 11, was certainly inspired by the Lionesses' epic win last week judging by the This Morning host's latest update.

On Saturday, the mother-of-three shared an incredible photo to her Instagram feed of an Arsenal football kit which had Belle's name and the number 11 written on the back of it.

Captioning the incredible photo the ITV star penned: "This is a beautiful kit…@arsenal," with a selection of fun emojis including hearts and a unicorn.

"Love it," one fan wrote in reply to the sweet snap. "Beautiful," penned another alongside a red love heart emoji. Another replied: "Come on the wolves."

Belle's kit looked so fabulous

The sweet update comes just a week after Holly made a hilarious confession about her seven-year-old-son Chester who was pictured enjoying a rather interesting combination of snacks.

The cuisine in question was documented by Holly who shared a close-up photo of her son on her Instagram. In the snap, Chester is holding a bowl full of Oreos and pickles!

Holly wrote: "Is your kid as weird as mine??? #chester #pickles #oreo." Fans were divided about Chester's chosen refreshment. "Just looking at the pickles next to the Oreos is making me gag!" one confessed, while a second echoed: "I love pickles…..and Oreo's…..but together….I'm not convinced."

Chester's snacks had fans divided

Others were on Chester's side. "Sweet n sour, can't beat it," said one, while a second added: "That's a great combination. It's good to have a pickle with sugary food too."

And some parents had their own stories to share. "Yes," one replied. "My son eats boiled eggs with the yolk taken out and he adds raisins!"

Holly is a proud mum to three children – Chester and his older siblings, Belle and Harry, 13 whom she shares with TV Dan Baldwin.

The pair celebrated their 15th wedding anniversary earlier this week.

