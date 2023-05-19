Blake Lively returns to work in New York City as family adapt to big change

Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds' family have been going through a lot of changes recently with the arrival of their fourth child. This week marked another significant moment for the famous family as Blake got to work on a movie just three months after giving birth.

With no sign of slowing down, the mom-of-four was spotted filming the movie adaptation of Colleen Hoover's bestselling romance novel It Ends With Us. It is Blake's first role in three years as she steps into the shoes of the main character and hopeless romantic Lily Bloom, who is torn between her new love and the return of an old flame.

Blake and Ryan are a power couple in Hollywood

© getty Blake and Ryan's family have been going through a lot of changes

While returning to work is a big change for any family, the A-list couple have already mastered juggling their busy acting schedules and having kids in recent years. Ryan previously revealed the secret to their close family unit when he said in 2019: "Blake and I don’t do movies at the same time. If she is doing a movie in Thailand and I am doing a movie in Vancouver we would just never see each other. We operate as a unit, and that really works well for us.

© Getty Blake films with Brandon Sklenar on set of It Ends With Us

© Getty Blake spends time with her mom Elaine

"The kids stay with us, and the family stays together, and that is where home is. So if we are in Spain or Utah or New York, as long as we are together, we're home." Over the weekend, Blake celebrated another family first as it was her first Mother’s Day as a mom-of-four. No doubt the family had planned something special for the occasion.

© Getty The actress became a mom for the fourth time

© Getty The mom-of-four has landed a new job on a movie set

Recently, there had been speculation that the A-list couple had bought a $1.5million house in the Welsh village of Marford - just five miles from Wrexham. Of course, Ryan bought Wrexham football club with It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia co-creator Rob McElhenney in November 2020. There has been lots of excitement when both Ryan and Blake have been spotted in Wales.

© Getty Blake and Ryan have mastered juggling their acting careers with being parents

However, the Hollywood actor denied the report but he didn't rule out moving to Wales in the future with his family. Ryan told the Fearless in Devotion podcast: "I've got four kids here in New York. There was an article that said I’d bought a home over there but that was not accurate at all. We love it but to move our entire families over there, that would be a real act of superior black belt manipulation on my part. I can pull off a few things but I don't think I could pull that off. Both my wife and I love coming over, though. We also love going to California but we don’t live there, so you know, maybe one day - who knows?"

© Getty Images They have no plans to move to Wales in the near future