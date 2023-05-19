Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Blake Lively’s big milestone for first time in 3 years as she leaves her children behind
Blake Lively returns to work in New York City as family adapt to big change

The It Ends With Us actress juggles new job with her four children and Ryan Reynolds

Blake Lively looks lovely in plaid as she returns to work
Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds' family have been going through a lot of changes recently with the arrival of their fourth child. This week marked another significant moment for the famous family as Blake got to work on a movie just three months after giving birth.

With no sign of slowing down, the mom-of-four was spotted filming the movie adaptation of Colleen Hoover's bestselling romance novel It Ends With Us. It is Blake's first role in three years as she steps into the shoes of the main character and hopeless romantic Lily Bloom, who is torn between her new love and the return of an old flame. 

Blake Lively looks at Ryan Reynolds with love at the Met Gala
Blake and Ryan are a power couple in Hollywood

Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds attend The Adam Project World Premiere © getty
Blake and Ryan's family have been going through a lot of changes

While returning to work is a big change for any family, the A-list couple have already mastered juggling their busy acting schedules and having kids in recent years. Ryan previously revealed the secret to their close family unit when he said in 2019: "Blake and I don’t do movies at the same time. If she is doing a movie in Thailand and I am doing a movie in Vancouver we would just never see each other. We operate as a unit, and that really works well for us.

Blake Lively films with Brandon Sklenar on set of It Ends With Us© Getty
Blake films with Brandon Sklenar on set of It Ends With Us
Blake Lively cuddles her mom Elaine Lively at Tiffany event© Getty
Blake spends time with her mom Elaine

"The kids stay with us, and the family stays together, and that is where home is. So if we are in Spain or Utah or New York, as long as we are together, we're home." Over the weekend, Blake celebrated another family first as it was her first Mother’s Day as a mom-of-four. No doubt the family had planned something special for the occasion.

Blake Lively looks gorgeous in plunging leather dress at event© Getty
The actress became a mom for the fourth time
Blake Lively looks cool in a leather dress© Getty
The mom-of-four has landed a new job on a movie set

Recently, there had been speculation that the A-list couple had bought a $1.5million house in the Welsh village of Marford - just five miles from Wrexham. Of course, Ryan bought Wrexham football club with It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia co-creator Rob McElhenney in November 2020. There has been lots of excitement when both Ryan and Blake have been spotted in Wales.

Blake Lively places a tender hand on Ryan Reynolds as they are on red carpet© Getty
Blake and Ryan have mastered juggling their acting careers with being parents

However, the Hollywood actor denied the report but he didn't rule out moving to Wales in the future with his family. Ryan told the Fearless in Devotion podcast: "I've got four kids here in New York. There was an article that said I’d bought a home over there but that was not accurate at all. We love it but to move our entire families over there, that would be a real act of superior black belt manipulation on my part. I can pull off a few things but I don't think I could pull that off. Both my wife and I love coming over, though. We also love going to California but we don’t live there, so you know, maybe one day - who knows?"

Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds attend The 2022 Met Gala Celebrating "In America: An Anthology of Fashion"© Getty Images
They have no plans to move to Wales in the near future

Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds cheer on his Wrexham football club© Getty
Blake and Ryan spotted in Wales cheering on Wrexham
